Napa Valley Wine Train set to Rock the Rails benefit to support Rail Arts District

No visit to the Napa Valley would be complete without a ride on the iconic Napa Valley Wine Train.

Should you be visiting America's preeminent wine region, beginning, on Thursday, August 24th Rock the Rails embarks on a new music series.

Thursday's big launch features Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and takes place at V. Sattui Winery in St. Helena. Proceeds benefit the Rail Arts District (RAD) of Napa Valley.

Big Bad Voodoo Dadies

Future Rock the Rail events already scheduled includes Sheila E on Thursday, September 21st at Grgich Hills Estate, and David Pack’s Legends Live on Thursday, October 5th at Charles Krug Winery.

The Napa Valley Vine Trail, Napa Valley Wine Train and members of the local arts community partnered to create the first art district in the Napa Valley, designated as the Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa.

Initial funding of $100,000 has been committed by the Vine Trail and Wine Train; together they are actively working towards several 'Early Win' projects.

photo courtesy of winetrain.com The Rail Arts District (RAD) Napa displays a diverse selection of murals and art installations along a 1.7-mile section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail

The evening will include round trip transportation to the concert on one of their restored rail cars, a multi-course meal paired with Napa Valley wines, and the concert performance by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy with special guests.