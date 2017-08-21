"Nappy Rapunzel"--by Mckenzie Baker

“Nappy Rapunzel”

A note from the author:

When I began writing “Nappy Rapunzel”, I kept in mind what kind of hero I would’ve liked to see when I was younger. She’s someone who’s not afraid to be alone and often prefers it. She’s sassy and doesn’t need someone to tell her she’s beautiful. She takes initiative. She’s someone who doesn’t need a white knight. She isn’t afraid to ruin her freshly straightened hair, something I was afraid of when I was younger. While bringing this Rapunzel to life, I kept this curly headed girl in the front of my mind. It was like she was writing the poem for me, telling me what she would do next. I feel like my hair has always been a big part of who I am. When I walk into a room, my hair is already miles ahead of me. It’s talking before I start my conversations. It ends opportunities before I’ve gotten the chance to prove myself. It makes some people like me before they even know my name. I have not always been confident in the way I wear my hair and I think if I could’ve seen a poem like this, things could’ve been different. I want others to have the courage to love their hair as well. Whether someone’s hair is flat ironed, permed, in braids, looking crazy or au naturale they should feel beautiful and comfortable.