PARENTS
08/04/2017 06:50 am ET

Boy Applies For NASA's Planetary Protector Job In The Most Adorable Way

"I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien."

By Lee Moran

This fourth grader’s job application letter to NASA is something to phone home about.

Nine-year-old Jack Davis laid out exactly why he believes he’s perfect to take on the space agency’s recently advertised role of Planetary Protection Officer in an adorable handwritten letter.

And with his cute claim that he’s still young enough to “learn to think like an Alien,” his sweet appeal is now going viral:

My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA from funny

“One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien also,” he wrote, explaining his qualifications for the six-digit-salaried position which entails stopping alien life forces (of all sizes) from spreading during space travel.

The youngster boasted about seeing “almost all the space and alien movies I can see” and signed off as “Jack Davis, Guardian of the Galaxy, Fourth Grade.”

Reddit user millamber, a friend of one of his parents, shared a snap of the note to the site on Thursday. It’s not clear where Davis is located, and some social media users have questioned if the note is even genuine. HuffPost has reached out for further comment.

The photograph is, however, proving exceptionally popular online ― with many Redditors suggesting that Davis may indeed be the best person for the job:

Comment from discussion philipjeremypatrick's comment from discussion "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA".
Comment from discussion rmyancey's comment from discussion "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA".
Comment from discussion Daimo's comment from discussion "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA".
Comment from discussion Misterslippybiggs's comment from discussion "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA".
Comment from discussion Crankage3's comment from discussion "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA".
Comment from discussion Lstn2TownesVanZandt's comment from discussion "My friend's son wrote a letter to NASA".

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

U.S. News Science And Technology Nasa Jack Davis
Boy Applies For NASA's Planetary Protector Job In The Most Adorable Way

CONVERSATIONS