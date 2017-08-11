Do not use regular sunglasses, standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, North America will be able to witness the wonders of a solar eclipse. Weather permitting, anyone within the path of totality–from Lincoln Beach in Oregon to Charleston in South Carolina, will venture out to darkness in the middle of the day to see one of the most remarkable, awe-inspiring natural phenomenons.

The path of totality refers to where the moon will line up perfectly to completely cover the Sun and the Sun’s corona, an aura of plasma that surrounds the Sun and that in its case extends millions of kilometers into space.

People will be traveling from all across the United States and the world to see live what for centuries has wondered humans. Hotel rooms and camping sites have been sold out for weeks, and special treks and science expeditions are ready to leave within the next few days. People have been planning their specific spots for years. It is total insanity, and with due reason: This is the first solar eclipse in the United States since 1979.

Why has it been so long?

The Moon orbits the Earth on a tilt, compared to the Earth’s orbit around the Sun in such a way that when the Moon travels between the Sun and the Earth every 28 days, it’s usually too high or too low in the sky to pass in front of the Sun, so total solar eclipses happen roughly every 18 months. However, you must be standing below the Moon’s shadow– the umbral shadow– in order to see it. This might be anywhere on Earth and its surface is mostly just water, making it difficult for people to witness one.

If you’re not around the path, do not fret. There’s still plenty to be excited about. Though totality will only be seen by those lucky enough to be in those areas, those outside of it will still be able to see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon will cover part of the sun’s disk.

Let’s make something important very clear, though: You cannot look at an eclipse without protecting your eyes. Not particular to eclipses, “you should never look at the sun directly without equipment that's specifically designed for solar viewing.” In case you haven’t been able to get your hands on certified glasses– distributor’s websites have been crashing and orders have been closed in many– do not use regular sunglasses, standard binoculars or telescopes to watch the eclipse, as the light could severely damage your eyes. None of those options count as protection if you want to watch the August 21st eclipse.

NASA, as should you, rather wants to avoid massive eye damage to anyone wanting to experience it. Look no further than your pantry. An empty cereal box of your choosing, a white sheet of paper, and some aluminum foil is all that is needed to follow their instructions to construct a pinhole camera that allows you to view the event safely and easily. It’s a great weekend plan with friends to get together to build some in preparation for Monday.