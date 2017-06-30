NASA Politely Clarifies It Is Not Running A Child Slave Colony On Mars

Alex Jones definitely has nerve, and a very short memory.

Three months ago, the conspiracy theory-loving radio show host apologized for spreading fake news about a child sex ring at a Washington, D.C., pizzeria after an armed man stormed the place looking for victims.

Now Jones is helping promote an even more outrageous, bizarre and, we want to emphasize, bogus theory: that NASA is operating a child slave colony on Mars.

To make sure this conspiracy theory doesn’t catch fire, NASA was forced to deny it.

On Thursday, Jones interviewed Robert David Steele, a man whose Wikipedia page lists him as “an American activist and former Central Intelligence Agency clandestine services case officer.”

Steele laid out a strange theory that suggested NASA not only has secretly sent humans to Mars without anyone knowing about it but that it has done incredibly evil things in the process.

“This may strike your listeners as way out, but we actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” Steele said. “So that once they get to Mars, they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

Steele also claimed these alleged Mars abductees were also being killed for their blood and bone marrow.

“Pedophilia does not stop with sodomizing children,” Steele said. “It goes straight into terrorizing them to adrenalize their blood and then murdering them. It also includes murdering them so that they can have their bone marrow harvested as well as body parts.”

“This is the original growth hormone,” Jones responded.

Jones suggested he supported Steele’s crazy claims by saying that “90 percent of the NASA missions are secret” and that most people have no idea what’s really happening.

“But I know this: We see a bunch of mechanical wreckage on Mars, and people say, “Oh, look. It looks like mechanics.” They go, “Oh, you’re a conspiracy theorist,’” Jones barked. “Clearly they don’t want us looking into what is happening. Every time probes go over they turn them off.”

The complete segment is below:

The Daily Beast contacted NASA to get its response to this outrageous claim. NASA spokesman Guy Webster drew the short straw and had to comment on the Jones segment.

“There are no humans on Mars,” Webster said. “There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are. But there are no humans.”

Webster did have a great response when the Daily Beast asked him about the veracity of the rumor.