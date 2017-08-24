Nashville Hosts the End of the World

This was my second end-of-the-world party. As it turns out, both were premature, but the difference between them was striking.

The first time I saw a solar eclipse was in Aruba, in 1998. My wife, Lisa, and I had come specifically to watch the dark disk of the moon blot out the sun. It was my first, and I was in awe. A taxi driver had taken us to the highest point on the island — after we stopped to pick up his girlfriend. From our perch, 300 feet above sea-level, we and a hand-full of local residents saw the sky darken and felt the temperature drop. There was a quiet, respectful hush on top of that hill, as we watched the animals return to their barns, believing that night was falling, then file back out to the field five minutes later, no doubt wondering why they felt like they hadn’t slept at all.

(c) Lisa TE Sonne Venus shines brightly during the 2017 solar eclipse, shown here with the statue of Mercury atop Nashville’s Union Station Hotel.

Fast-forward to 21st Century Nashville, a city busting at the seams with people who had come from all over to witness the sun’s vanishing act on American soil. No farm animals here, and no hushed silence, either — at least, not at the Eclipse Brunch thrown by the Union Station Hotel. Champagne flowed, special viewing glasses were distributed, and a band played song after song with references to sunshine. Food was plentiful and the mood was festive.

This time, it seemed as if everyone had a cell phone in hand. Some were using an app to count down the seconds to totality, while others were taking pictures and posting messages to their social media friends. The hotel staff was in a flurry, making sure that no champagne glass stayed empty long. There was only one problem — clouds.

VLDorff Guests gaze (safely) at the guest of honor during the Union Station Hotel’s solar eclipse brunch.

As the moon gradually positioned itself in front of the sun, the wind was shifting big, fluffy clouds around the sky like pieces on a chess board. The celestial dance of heavenly bodies overhead resembled the Dance of the Seven Veils, teasing us with glimpses of the eclipse and the possibility that the finale might not be visible to us on the ground. [Cue the champagne.]

Lisa and I had considered this possibility when we made our reservations in January. Looking at the long path of the eclipse across the United States, we were acutely aware that celestial events don’t offer rain checks. When we chose Nashville as our eclipse destination, we knew we would have a good time, even if we didn’t get to not-see the sun. A weekend at the extraordinary Union Station Hotel, sitting in the heart of Music City, would be more than enough to make the trip worthwhile.

NASA The dark spot on the earth’s surface is the shadow of the moon, as seen from the International Space Station.

When the time of totality was near, we all moved to an area the hotel staff had set aside for optimal viewing. The crowd was quite vocal, as some attempted to resign themselves to the idea that the total eclipse of the sun might elude them, while others tried to rally a sense of optimism. One woman blamed her companions for the clouds, explaining that their negativity was drawing the darkness in. A couple debated whether they should get in their car to chase after an open patch of sky. But all eyes were glued skyward.

Slowly, the sky darkened and the temperature dropped. The cicadas in the trees thought night was falling, and they started chirping away. Some of the artificial intelligence around us was also confused, turning on the automatic streetlights. Even some stars and planets made an appearance in the sky, seemingly unaware that it was still the middle of the day.

When the moment of totality finally arrived, the clouds parted, and we were treated to nearly two minutes of the most spectacular sky show. The only portion of the sun visible to us was the corona — the ring of fire at its edges. The bright, hot ball of gas that brings life to our planet was nowhere to be seen. Clearly, the end of the world was nigh, and we were there to enjoy it!

(c) Lisa TE Sonne The 2017 solar eclipse was visible through a break in the clouds over Nashville. The star (visible just to the left of the sun) is Regulus.

Our two minutes of blissful awe ended with the appearance of a bright diamond on the bottom of the corona. It quickly grew, bringing along the warmth and the light that makes life on earth possible. It would be about an hour before the sun fully emerged from behind the moon, but for most, the show was over. The crowd began to disperse almost immediately.