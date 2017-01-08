Natalie Portman’s hauntingly accurate portrayal of Jackie Kennedy landed her a Best Actress nomination at the 2017 Golden Globes, and she appears to be staying in character off camera, too.
The pregnant star wore a bright yellow, embellished Prada gown to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, giving off major ‘60s vibes.
In addition to the glamorous gown, Portman also wore her hair half up with some height in the front and drop earrings, bringing the wonderfully vintage-looking ensemble full circle.
Portman’s bold twist on classic style is a welcome breath of fresh air on the red carpet. Check out more of the night’s fabulous looks below.
