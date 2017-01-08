STYLE

Natalie Portman Makes A Bold '60s Statement At The 2017 Golden Globes

Talk about staying in character.

01/08/2017 06:55 pm ET | Updated 17 hours ago
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, The Huffington Post

Natalie Portman’s hauntingly accurate portrayal of Jackie Kennedy landed her a Best Actress nomination at the 2017 Golden Globes, and she appears to be staying in character off camera, too. 

The pregnant star wore a bright yellow, embellished Prada gown to the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, giving off major ‘60s vibes.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

In addition to the glamorous gown, Portman also wore her hair half up with some height in the front and drop earrings, bringing the wonderfully vintage-looking ensemble full circle.

Portman’s bold twist on classic style is a welcome breath of fresh air on the red carpet. Check out more of the night’s fabulous looks below. 

Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Natalie Portman Golden Globe Awards
