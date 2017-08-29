Nation evenly divided over Trump's Removal -- take snap survey

Subject: Averting constitutional crisis

Nation evenly divided over whether President Trump should be removed //snap survey

Fellow citizens,

I have devoted most of my teaching career to the study and defense of the U.S. Constitution. In public service, I served President Reagan as chief constitutional lawyer, and President Obama as a diplomat. Our constitutional system is said to be presently threatened by foreign and domestic adversaries. If this is true, it is a matter that needs to be addressed regardless of political party or allegiance. I am taking a semester largely away from the classroom in order to assist any and all public leaders -- regardless of party -- in forestalling what is described as a looming constitutional crisis.

But where to begin? This brief snap survey seeks your view of the increasing speculation, as in the Newsweek article immediately below, of whether constitutional recovery necessitates removal of Donald Trump from presidential office.

Since this is a non-partisan inquiry, putting aside what you personally believe with respect to President Trump's removal, what do you believe are the top 3 reasons either way -- that is, to remove or to NOT remove? You may, but need not, explain or qualify your answers. Similarly, you may, but need not, make reference to explanatory links or attachments. Finally, you may, but need not, indicate your personal view on whether or not Donald Trump should be removed.

All responses are confidential. Your individual answers will not be attributed to you in public media without your written permission. This snap survey is being conducted with my constitutional law students under my instructional supervision.

The survey is below. Your response is requested by September 2, 2017.

Thank you.

Please Complete the Snap Survey below and then cut & paste it into a comment to this blog post.

A. Three reasons to favor removal?

1.

2.

3.

B. Three reasons to disfavor removal?

1.

2.

3.

C. Optional

Personal View (mark with X)

___ Donald Trump should be removed.

or

___ Donald Trump should not be removed.