Bibliophiles, this one’s for you.
Today is National Book Lovers Day, and in honor of this most lit(erature) of occasions, we at HuffPost wanted to share what reads our editors are thumbing through.
Take a look below at the books our editors are currently reading. From memoirs and self-help guides, to novels and essays, a story is sure to strike your interest.
-
"The book is an ode to Los Angeles that I'm certain will give anyone reading it Angeleno aspirations. Babitz's Hollywood is the sassier, freer answer to Joan Didion's thoughtful prose in Slouching Towards Bethlehem
or Where I Was From
. Where Didion has her readers meditating on her specific high-brow world within California, Babitz's focus is on her bohemian existence in the state. It's a lovely series of snapshots on what it's like to grow up there told by someone who lives and breathe it." – Jenna Amatulli, Trends Reporter
Shop it here
.
-
"I love a book with a standout female character, and in this book you get a whole band of them. It's set on a Jamaican sugar plantation at the start of the 1800s as slaves throughout the country are planning a revolt. If one person falls out of line -- including the protagonist, Lilith -- the whole thing could fall apart. The entire book is narrated in a local dialect, and you never really know what the characters are going to do next, as you get to see them as both good and evil, deliberate and impulsive. Oh, and there's lots of sorcery." – Ashley Calloway, Black Voices and Latino Voices Senior Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"I've always been fascinated by the music industry and, in particular, the way many of the songs that we listen to (and love) are written, recorded and "constructed" in studios. While I only had a casual knowledge of The Carpenters' music, I picked up Little Girl Blue: The Life of Karen Carpenter
at the suggestion of a friend last weekend and I haven't been able to put it down. Although it's only been a few days, I already feel like this book has given me a deeper appreciation for Karen Carpenter and her talent, which is often overlooked or dismissed by music snobs. It's a fascinating, comprehensively researched look at the life of a '70s icon whose tragic death brought eating disorders into the national conversation." – Curtis Wong, Queer Voices Senior Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"It's my first Rushdie novel and I'm only just beginning, but it caught my attention because of its focus on the myth of the Jinn. Growing up, on TV I saw a lot of fun and cute genies, but in the Arab world the Jinn are actually really troublesome creatures. So it's interesting to see how Rushdie mixed that culture in with the modern world." – Doha Madani, Trends Reporter
Shop it here
.
-
"The world is changing faster than ever and our ability to understand the inner nature and of human beings is changing alongside it. Everybody Lies
is a revolutionary text that presents a whole new way of studying the mind through Big Data, and understanding the innermost desires of human beings revealed exclusively through their activity on the internet." – James Michael Nichols, Queer Voices Deputy Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"This collection of short stories explores 1990s New York City through the lives of young Chinese immigrant girls. The stories are centered around female relationships, sexuality, and identity. I'm not very far along in it yet, but I'm excited to see how these stories keep unfolding." – Brittany Nims, Senior Commerce Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"This novel is a quick, engaging read with complex characters. It's written in vignette styles through the perspectives of multiple characters, all of whom are flawed, interesting and wanting one thing: Love and acceptance. I highly recommend it if you're looking for something captivating but not too time-consuming." – Lindsay Holmes, Healthy Living Deputy Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"It's not your typical self-help book. Vibrant images, emotionally raw personal stories and hilarious straight talk make YouTuber Lilly Singh's debut book a necessary read for all the bossy women and unicorns of the world. I wanted to rip out every page and tape them to my wall so I could always have the gems she was dropping in plain site." – Jolie Doggett, Black Voices Contributor Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"The story follows two teenage girls, Cat and Marlena, whose intense friendship is as loving as it is toxic. When Marlena is found dead in the woods, Cat spends years haunted by the loss. It's an insightful, incisive novel about the complex relationships young women build with each other, and what happens when those bonds are broken." – Abigail Williams, News and Emerging Platforms Associate Editor
Shop it here
.
-
"I first watched Joshua and Ryan's documentary on minimalism and fell in love with the idea of having and wanting less. This book explains their story and current journey through minimalism and it's seriously awe-inspiring." – Amanda Pena, Commerce Editor
Shop it here
.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
CONVERSATIONS