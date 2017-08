"I've always been fascinated by the music industry and, in particular, the way many of the songs that we listen to (and love) are written, recorded and "constructed" in studios. While I only had a casual knowledge of The Carpenters' music, I picked upat the suggestion of a friend last weekend and I haven't been able to put it down. Although it's only been a few days, I already feel like this book has given me a deeper appreciation for Karen Carpenter and her talent, which is often overlooked or dismissed by music snobs. It's a fascinating, comprehensively researched look at the life of a '70s icon whose tragic death brought eating disorders into the national conversation." – Curtis Wong, Queer Voices Senior EditorShop it here