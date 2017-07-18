Just the usual meteorological lingo or an epic subtweet?

A National Hurricane Center notice about Tropical Storm Don drew plenty of attention online because to some it sounded like the agency was throwing shade at President Donald Trump.

The bulletin issued on Monday called the storm “small” and “well-defined,” and added that Don was “not particularly well organized.” This led to a quick response, especially once the description was tweeted by AP Politics:

Hurricane center calls Tropical Storm Don “small” and ″not particularly well organized.” https://t.co/NDMq439r2V — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) July 18, 2017

Associated Press & the National Hurricane Center combine for trolling master class: https://t.co/yUNDVClR6l — PigskinAnnie (@PigskinAnnie) July 18, 2017

National Hurricane Center: We didn't name the "small and not well organized" Tropical Storm Don after Trump.

Americans: Well played, NHC. pic.twitter.com/jd5KlWxZSy — Linda (@lindachilders1) July 18, 2017

The year is 2017. The resistance is led by the National Hurricane Center. https://t.co/5m1pROvnkq — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) July 18, 2017

Storm names are on a six-year rotation, and the name Don was added to the list in 2006, AP reported.

Max Mayfield, the former National Hurricane Center director who chaired the committee that chose the name, told the news agency that the appearance of Tropical Storm Don had nothing to do with the president.