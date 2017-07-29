Here Are National Lipstick Day Deals That Don't Involve Crazy Lines

It’s time to treat your self.

Saturday, July 29, is National Lipstick Day, and it’s time to cash in on deals to revamp your makeup stash. MAC Cosmetics is offering a free lipstick in store, which is no doubt the best deal of the day, but supplies are limited, and lines are long.

So here are some great online deals that will offer you the chance to stretch your dollar without standing in a queue all day.

Ulta.com

Ulta is unloading an onslaught of great deals on its website for National Lipstick Day. And in true Ulta fashion, the deals range from killer drugstore brands to the luxury lippies we love. Online shoppers can cash in on half-off deals for Tarte, Bliss, Estée Lauder and H20 lip products . If you’re trying to get more and spend less, there are also deals on NYX, Revlon, E.LF., Makeup Revolution, Rimmel, Ulta Beauty brand, and Essence cosmetics.

The best perk? Every $20 purchase comes with a free lip primer.

Pro Tip: get your friends together for one big order so you don’t end up spending more just to reach the free shipping requirement. If everyone orders on the same purchase, you’ll easily reach the $50 minimum.

Beauty Bar

Online retailer Beauty Bar is offering 30 percent off its lip inventory for the day. They carry brands such as Morphe, L.A. Girl, Milani, Ofra, Gerard Cosmetics, and Illamasqua.

There’s also a sweepstakes running to on Beauty Bar’s Instagram to win the entire Jouer Lip Topper collection for free!

Anastasia Beauty

We’re not sure how much a steal this one is, but Anastasia Beverly Hills is doing a “Buy 2, Get 1 Free” special on its website. Considering their lip products run anywhere from $16 to $20, you’ll still end up paying a pretty penny on this sale. And it doesn’t even include their iconic lip palette!

But they’re still such great products and the website offers free shipping for any purchase over $25, so there are some benefits. If you’re into the luxury, this is the time to buy.

Urban Decay

This one might be our favorite deal of the day!