National Planning

By Edward Flattau

Our nation needs a national land use planning law to meet the future demands of the 21st Century.

The late Rep. Mo Udall, D-Ariz., had it right when back in 1973, he declared that land use decisions should be in accord with environmental limitations. That was the essence of a bill he introduced at the time, unfortunately without success, doomed by opponents’ fears of private property rights violations.

Udall was not alone. The late U.S. Senator Henry Jackson, D-Wash., also introduced a national land use planning bill. It too was based on the principle that development should co-exist with nature, and when land was of critical environmental concern extending beyond local significance, it should be preserved for future generations.

Jackson’s bill did slightly better than Udall’s, passing the Senate but rejected by the House 211 to 204. No similar legislation has had a serious hearing since.

Why then should the national planning concept be revisited now? It would still evoke the same objections.

Reservations about national land use planning fade, however, when one considers the development that local and state jurisdictions have authorized in defiance of nature and to society’s long term detriment. The devastating damage in hurricane-stricken Houston and Florida is a case in point. It was exacerbated by the highly vulnerable location and structure of large swathes of development.

With climate change as a backdrop, what about burned-out woodland communities that were permitted to locate in the midst of fire hazard zones, or structures allowed to be built on slopes susceptible to mud slides following record rainfall?

Without national guidance, we have recently allowed an average of eight million acres of prime farmland and 80,000 acres of biologically rich, flood-absorbent wetlands to be paved over annually by developers. Local authorities have permitted fragile coastlines to be overrun by ill-advised development.

The lack of preparedness of many of our communities to deal with the immediate challenge of climate change is reason enough to revisit national land use planning. But there is a long term consideration as well. It is what lies at our doorstep if we don’t change our ways.

A recent United Nations Global Land Outlook report makes clear what we are talking about. Although based on what is occurring in much of the developing world, the report is blunt about what awaits us if we continue with business as usual.

“The pressures on global land resources are greater than at any other time in human history,” state the UN researchers. “Higher temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, and increased water scarcity due to climate change will alter the sustainability of vast regions for food production and human habitation.”