National Public Lands Day: Nos Cuidan So Let's Take Care of Them

“No, pues, wow.”

Sometimes it takes two different languages to capture what it’s truly like to experience the wonders of being in nature.

This became a go-to phrase for Latino Outdoor’s Program Coordinator Michelle Pinon in Seattle, after leading a crew of Latina youth for a week of trail maintenance at Mt. Rainier. To her, it’s, “a Spanglish phrase best used to communicate awe in a natural setting.”

Latina Trail Crew: A collaboration with the Washington Trails Association and support from Mt. Rainier National Park, REI, Outdoor Research, MSR, and the Washington National Park Fund.

This experience in the woods created a connection with nature that is likely to stay with this group of young Latinas forever. Research has shown that parks, trails, and other outdoor spaces have a positive impact on our physical health. Being outside can reduce our stress and anxiety and improve our overall mental health. It can give us sharper thinking skills and strengthen our memory and ability to concentrate. We feel better – mind, body and soul – when we spend time outdoors.

People across the U.S. rely on our public lands – from mountain trails to urban parks – to experience all of these benefits of nature. In Seattle, people can hike on Wolf Tree Nature Trail in Discovery Park, walk along a creek in Lakeridge Park, splash around in Greenlake Park Wading Pool, and play on the slide at Carkeek Park. An hour outside the city, visitors to the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge can hike, view wildlife, and enjoy peace and quiet.

These outdoor spaces do so much for us and we need to take care of them in return.

September 30, 2017, marks the 24th annual National Public Lands Day (NPLD), the nation's largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands, hosted each year by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) and sponsored by Toyota along with seven federal land management agencies and state and local partners.

This day of service is a chance for people of all ages and backgrounds to connect with public lands in every shape and size, from national parks to urban bike paths. Last year, more than 200,000 volunteers showed their support for public lands, contributing more than $18 million in in-kind service.

On Saturday, volunteers from all over Washington state will join thousands more from coast to coast, enjoying and taking care of the outdoor places that they love. They will be expanding the pollinator garden at Camp Murray, restoring the Glacier View Trail at Mount Rainier National Park, and removing invasive plants as part of the “Pitch in for Parks” event in Pierce County. Other people will be teaming up with professional biologists to improve habitat for birds, bees, and reptiles at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in western Washington and picking up trash along Second Beach in Olympic National Park. There are more than 20 of these events taking place across the state.

National Public Lands Day is unique in its ability to bring so many diverse people together around a common interest: protecting our great outdoors and all the benefits that come with it—algo para todos.

So grab a shovel and a trash bag. Find some work gloves. Recruit a friend y vamos outdoors to take care of the public lands that take such good care of us.

And while you are out there, remember to take a deep breath, look around, and enjoy all the beauty and wonder nature has to offer.

It’s a great space and moment to say “No, pues, wow.”

For more information about NPLD events near you, please visit www.neefusa.org.