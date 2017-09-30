National Suicide Prevention Month: Crisis Text Line Is Saving Lives, Maybe They Can Help You #CNQRPAIN (CONQUER YOUR PAIN)

Texting for help? That’s how to #CNQRPAIN.

My story...

Kevin Hines Speaking At Bert Nash Center

My name is Kevin Hines, and I am a 5th generation San Franciscan. The first 9 months of my life was spent in foster care. I was taken from my biological parents. I'd been neglected, they had brain pain. They lived with co-occurring disease of substance use disorder (drug and alcohol addiction) and manic depression. Patrick and Debi Hines took me in and made me their son. We were a beautiful melting pot of a family. We looked nothing alike, I'm mixed, my brothers black, and my sister is white. When people saw us walking down the street growing up in the 1980's, you bet they were confused. We were happy.

At the age of 17, I developed the brain disease that both my birth parents were had. Manic Depression. Today, I live with the same disease, renamed Bipolar Disorder. I have been suicidal, and in crisis more times than I can count on my all extremities. In the year 2000, I had a total brain health breakdown. I found myself at the Golden Gate Bridge. Although I did not want to die, I was hearing auditory hallucinations telling me I had too. I thought I had no choice. I ended up leaping off of the bridge, and became one of the 1% to survive such a fall. 36 people in 80 years.

Watch our CRISIS TEXT LINE CNQR PSA NOW

(CNQR Pronounced CONQUER)

I write this because I know what it feels like to not be able to ask for help. I thought I was a burden to everyone who loved me, hell, everyone who knew me. All I wanted was to ask for help, but I couldn’t get the words out. Now I realize that no matter the crisis situation, it's ok not to be ok, and everyone needs back up sometimes. It’s actually quite brave to ask for help. And if you think about it, with texting, you don’t even have to say it out loud.

I first learned about Crisis Text Line when I met an amazingly gifted new friend in @QuirkyJenJames (whom I affectionately call the one true Unicorn Queen) She is the Founding Crisis Counselor Supervisor at the Text Line. We met at the American Association of Suicidology 2014 Conference. She is an amazing person, and a tremendous friend to my wife and I. Not to mention with the work she does with the Crisis Text Line, a personal hero of mine. You see, the Crisis Text Line provides support to people in crisis - all over text.

Jen James Crisis Text Line Wonder Woman & Counselor

It’s confidential, free, and you can reach them anytime. You’re matched with a Crisis Counselor - these incredibly compassionate, trained, knowledgable volunteers who really heed your every message, and help you move from that hot moment to a cooler, calmer place. They’ve exchanged 25 million messages and counting, with people in all kinds of crisis. Whether you’re struggling with suicidal thoughts, bullying, addiction issues, eating disorders, or various other crisis -- they’ve got your back.

Never Silence Your Pain

After surviving my suicide attempt off of the Golden Gate Bridge, today I live by the motto #BeHereTomorrow. The text line embodies that notion, they are spreading hope on a minute by minute basis, all over this great nation, and beyond.

Hope Helps Heal and so does the Crisis Text Line

What’s so amazing to me are the hidden benefits of using text for crisis support. By typing out what’s going on, it’s helping you calm down. You can save these conversations on your phone and look back at them when you need to go over your safety plan again. It’s private -- you don’t have to worry about your parents or friends listening in on your conversation. And, you can do it from anywhere - school, the bus, with wi-fi on an airplane, (which, at this moment, is how I am writing this blog).

Statistically, men are less likely to seek out resources. Men, Hello! This is a private way to ask for help. Crisis Text Line is available nationally, and collaborates with corporate and city partners. They are partnered with Facebook and YouTube to help suicidal users find support. Crisis TL is also partnered with organizations like the National Eating Disorder Association and Mental Health America.

Golden Gate Bridge Partners with crisis text line

Just recently, they announced their growth in California’s Bay Area - they’ve partnered with the City of San Francisco, Caltrans, and the Golden Gate Bridge, the place I almost died. They work with as many agencies and organizations possible, strategically partnering to raise awareness of text-based crisis support. Now, there are 30 signs on the Golden Gate Bridge and in the parking lots, urging people in crisis to text in. It’s amazing, I totally wish this was available when I attempted to die there. Thankfully I survived my jump. Seeing these signs when I was lost and in crisis at the bridge could have helped me realize there is always another way. There is always light at the end of the tunnel. For the growing number of young people ideating suicide at the bridge, this number may be just the thing they need.

Whether it’s too difficult to say the words aloud, or you simply feel more comfortable communicating by text, remember Crisis Text Line is there for you. It truly is brave to be vulnerable, and ask for help. Each time you connect with and reach out to the Crisis Text Line, you are working to fight on, to stay here. I sincerely urge you to #KeepOnKeepinOn and always work to #BeHereTomorrow. Your goal should be to work tirelessly and no matter the inner struggle you wage, find a way to conquer your pain. You can contact the Crisis Text Line and you will #CNQRPAIN

National: text CNQR to 741741

Repetition is important to remember

If you are inspired to help the cause…Learn about becoming a volunteer Crisis Counselor:

If you are inspired to help the cause…Learn about becoming a volunteer Crisis Counselor: