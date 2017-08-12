NATIONAL URBAN LEAGUE STATEMENT ON CHARLOTTESVILLE

NEW YORK (August 12, 2017) -- National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial today issued the following statement on the violence in Charlottesville, VA: "Horrifying expressions of white supremacy and Nazi sympathies sadly are nothing novel in the United States, even in the 21st Century. What is shocking is that these demonstrations - with apparent deliberate fatal assaults against counter-protesters - should take place without a clear condemnation from the highest levels of government. What we are witnessing is a failure of our national institutions. We in the Urban League Movement call upon everyone with a voice on our national stage to condemn these demonstrations and these racist sentiments in the strongest possible terms. This is not who we are as a society and as a nation."
