National Youth Orchestra of China Makes Carnegie Hall Debut

By Rebecca Chen, Research Intern, East-West Center in Washington. She is a graduate student at Georgetown University.

Note : this article originally appeared in the East-West Center’s Asia Matters for America/America Matters for Asia initiative on September 21, 2017.

On July 22, 2017, the National Youth Orchestra of China (NYO China) made its international debut at Carnegie Hall in New York with conductor Ludovic Morlot at the helm. The orchestra, closely modeled after the National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America that toured China in 2015, provides exceptional young musicians aged 14-21 with an opportunity to participate in intensive training and tour abroad at no cost. It also offers young Chinese and American musicians the chance to interact with each other. Music is an example of how people-to-people exchange can help lay the foundation for strong state-to-state relationships. The program included a performance of Chinese-American composer Zhou Long’s tone poem The Rhyme of Taigu, Antonin Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 in E minor, and Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, performed by Chinese virtuoso piano soloist Yuja Wang. Tickets were sold out and the orchestra was well-received, garnering enthusiastic applause from its American counterpart.