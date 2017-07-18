It began with a group of teenagers at a prayer camp. It morphed into one of the country’s most revealing and contentious battles for indigenous rights and environmental stewardship. Now, one woman plans to show the world just how powerful the voices of youth actually are.

Gregg Deal Dakota Eagle on location shooting a documentary about youth involvement at Standing Rock and beyond.

Dakota Eagle grew up in the bucolic prairielands of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, on Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. Throughout her life, she realized that Native American culture is revered, that the land is cherished, and that water is life—“Mni Wiconi.”

But Eagle, now 30, may have never fully realized the full scope of her destiny.

No. That revelation would arrive during the latter half of 2016, months after a curious string of events began taking shape near the reservation and the Missouri River.

At that time, Eagle, now a Bismarck resident, heard about Native American youth who were turning heads. They had gone to Washington D.C. to address indigenous rights and water issues. They had arrived on Standing Rock, eager to participate in a prayer run—many prayer runs occur in many tribes throughout the country, in fact. But these youth had come across a fascinating if not haunting discovering: Construction for The Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), spawned by Energy Transfer Partners, which, when completed, would run underneath the mighty Missouri River, by the reservation.

Springing to action, the youth (Alice Brownotter, Kendrick Eagle and Regan Dunn among them) established the prayer camp near the DAPL route, north of the reservation, to protest, yes, but to also hold a positive light in attempt to thwart Energy Transfer Partners and DAPL.

As Eagle downloaded bits and pieces of what was occurring, something stirred within—the power of youth.

Inspired during by their prayer run, the youth stayed at the camp because they believed that the pipeline would threaten their drinking water and birth an environmental brouhaha for their generation. The pipeline, as the world now knows, now carries (as of June 1) 500,000 barrels of oil a day beneath the Missouri River, which is the main source of drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux and nearly 17 million people, including tribes downstream.

When Eagle first visited the camp in late 2016, it was long before thousands of people near and far arrived to show their support for Indigenous people and to exercise environmental stewardship. There, she discovered even more about the savvy and courageous youth, and somewhere along the line it hit her: What if the world could hear more about these young souls? What if the world could hear their voices?

Compelled to make a documentary, Eagle leaped into action.

One minor hiccup: She had no filmmaking experience.

Unfazed, Eagle, who studies Elementary Education at United Tribes Technical College, applied for a grant through Native Americans in Philanthropy’s Generation Indigenous arm. She brought robust filmmaker Gregg Deal into the mix and began asking the youth questions. The doc, currently being edited, will be completed later this year.

For Eagle, being able to provide a conduit for indigenous young people was vital. But she cannot shake many of the profound discoveries she made along the way. She talks about a few of those here in a compelling conversation.

Gregg Deal Dakota Eagle (left) and Kendrick Eagle on the set of an upcoming documentary.

Greg Archer: What really sparked your call to action?

Dakota Eagle: When I heard that the youth were the ones that started this. I wanted to hear their stories about the run. And then, around November [of 2016], some other kids in Bismarck schools were having issues—things were being said to them because they were Natives. So it was a combination of both things that got me interested in exploring more about youth and what they face today.

And what were a few things you learned?

That so many of them didn’t realize what happened, or what was happening by doing the prayer run—how powerful that run was and how they found themselves and their voices. And that after the run, they realized where they needed to be, and what they were supposed to be doing.

Staying at Standing Rock.

Yes. When they started the run, they didn’t realize what would happen. One thing about Native American culture is that the youth actually have a lot power. This was one of times that that they were able to show what power they had.

Take me back to when you first heard about what was unfolding at Standing Rock.

I wasn’t too educated at first, but the first time I heard about the pipeline, I knew I didn’t want it here. Where I grew up [in Cannon Ball] it was right along the water. And pretty much everybody at Standing Rock grew up along the water. It’s important to us. It’s part of our life. It’s part of our environment. I knew the pipeline wasn’t going to be good. But I didn’t understand at that time how huge [of an issue] it would become.

What was it like for you when you first visited camp?

I went by myself with my two young boys.The tipis were there. There was one big tent where the chief would meet, and that was ceremonial. It was really powerful to be there. It felt like that camp was where you needed to be—you really felt drawn there. It was beautiful, because there were so many people coming together saying, “You know, we don’t want this [pipeline] here!” And they weren’t doing it in a violent way. It was a ceremonial way. The focus wasn’t on the pipeline, exactly. The focus was on the power of people coming together and being prayerful. As things progressed [in November], it became more about law enforcement and security firms, but in the early stages, it was different.

When you look back now, what comes to mind?

That there is so much positivity. But there’s also negativity. Some of the positive things: A lot of us from Cannon Ball … well, nobody really ever heard of us. We don’t live in a destination area. Nobody was going to Cannon Ball. If anything, people may have tried to get out. But when everybody heard about Standing Rock, everybody wanted to come to Cannon Ball and help improve it. Because of all that, I feel a lot of us have a sense of pride now to be from Cannon Ball; to be from Standing Rock. On the other side of things, if you went to other towns around North Dakota, and if you told them you were from Cannon Ball, you would be shunned or harassed.

And that’s because …?

It’s just the history of the United States. If you look at things, North Dakota is very rich in farming and ranching. One of the things they rely on is water for their livelihood. When the Native Americans said:

“We are protecting our water, and the water for everybody downstream … it wasn’t that non-natives were against protecting the water. I think they were against it because Native Americans were leading the fight and standing up for their rights. So many times in this state, we are not heard. It’s like we are not there. We are ignored. As long as we’re quiet, things are okay. But this was the time we said, “No. We don’t want this. We don’t like this. We are going to fight this. And you are going to listen to us.”

A lot of non-Natives were upset by that. And there were people who were pro-pipeline, but to me, I just don’t understand why you would be pro-pipeline when there’s a chance it would destroy your water.

Many Native Americans here have discussed racism with me.

The racism has always been there. When we spoke up, it began to elevate. It was like, “Get back into your ‘role’ and you need to be quiet. Go home.” That was what a lot of what people were saying. I feel like a lot of the racism here goes back to being uneducated on who’s here and whose land it is. And it might be a guilt thing when they do become educated on the history. But racism has always been here.

You definitely have that sense of not really feeling equal?

Yes. Throughout the movement, I felt like when I went to the grocery store, or out to dinner, I felt it more than before—that if you are a brown person in this state, you are probably involved with Standing Rock, and you were looked at. You could just feel it—that you’re Brown and you’re not supposed to be here.

How did you cope with that?

I try my best to ignore it. A lot of the times I have my kids with me. I know they need to be educated on who they are and that’s my job at home, but I don’t want them to ever to feel like they shouldn’t be some place just because they are Brown.

Dakota Eagle In 2016, Indigenous youth took it to the streets.

Dakota Eagle When one or more gather ...

Dakota Eagle You had us at “youth.”

In addition to the documentary, you mentioned that you wanted to also open a school some day.

Yes. Bismarck has a large Native American population with a majority of white students. Native Americans, some of the time, are not listened to or considered. Things like historical trauma is something students live with but it may not be addressed in the school system. Students who have ‘behavioral issues,’ and those are things stem from the historical trauma. So if we address that, hopefully we can change that. If the school takes those steps to understand who their students are, we can take those steps to have a greater connection to students, and having better relationships with students—knowing who they are and where they come from, and why some things are triggered emotionally.

What are your thoughts about one or two ways for the hurt to heal?

Education is the first step in the healing process. How do we mend the ties that have been torn over the past year? But it goes much further than that. I think addressing that first part of our history—broken treaties. That would help a lot of non-natives to understand. It’s about why Natives are allowed, and are fighting for their rights. It’s not just because we don’t want this pipeline here, it’s that there should have been a reason why it was here in the first place.

In fact, the original proposal would have had the pipeline laid closer to Bismarck. So, what do you want people to know now?

That Standing Rock is still here. That Cannon Ball is still here. That Native Americans are here. So many people were looking here for ways to help. And there are still so many ways they can One of them is educating people—looking at what lasting change they can help with. One thing would be to understand that have violence and drugs; that we are product of that historical trauma. So, how do we create this healthy community and provide this lasting change? There are so many stories here at Standing Rock. I think by opening your heart more and listening to those stories, that that will make it so that Standing Rock, and what happened here, wasn’t temporary.