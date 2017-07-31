Navigate This Severe Flea & Tick Season Naturally with Essential Oils

A Severe flea and tick season is officially upon us, and despite the many preventative measures we might take, it’s still very possible for these pests to find their way onto your pets and into your home.

And once they’re in, they’re in. Then the process of eliminating them and cleaning up after them begins.

Signs & Symptoms That Your Pet May Have Fleas or Ticks

If you’re not sure if your pet has fleas or ticks, here are 5 signs and symptoms to look out for:

Unusual itching, scratching, licking and/or biting: Once these fleas and ticks get in your pet’s body, they will build a habitat in places that are hardest to reach. This includes the neck, head, armpits and even groins. This will cause your pets to itch, scratch, lick in those areas more often. Skin Irritations or Allergic Reactions: As fleas bite the skin of your pets, their saliva can cause allergic or irritation to their skin. And as these bites happen more often, your pet will start to have abnormal red patches or rashes on their body. Hair Loss: Aside from rashes, pets can also start losing their fur due to flea bites. This is because dogs and cats will pull out their hair in an attempt to stop the irritating bites from the parasites. This explains why most pets with fleas or ticks only lose hair in certain spots. Anemia: When the fleas and ticks are left untreated in your pets, they can eventually have Anemia. This condition is caused by excessive loss of new red blood cells due to multiple fleas or tick bites. Reddish-Brown to Black Specks in Your Pet’s Body: When you start finding small dark specks in the body of your pet, these can actually be feces of the fleas. However, if you’re not sure whether the speck you found is a dirt or a feces, put it on a white paper towel and wet it. If the speck turns reddish-brown, it's likely to be their feces from all the blood they are.

So what do you do if your pet gets them?

There are several different solutions to consider, but the majority are very toxic – for you and your pet. Many of the flea & tick solutions available on the market today contain harmful chemicals such as carbamates, Fipronil, Imidacloprid, Pyrethrins, Pyrethroids, and more. Keep in mind that when you use these chemicals to attack the systems of these pesky insects and ultimately kill them, you’re then also exposing your pets’ systems to those same damaging chemicals.

Consider a natural approach…

There are non-toxic, natural solutions that you can make from the comfort of your own home with some ingredients that you’ll likely already have on hand. One of the key ingredients are essential oils. Pure essential oils are very powerful, as they are the pure essence of the plant that has been extracted and bottled. These are some of nature’s most powerful tools.

Some essential oils that are most adept at repelling fleas and ticks are lavender, peppermint, lemon, eucalyptus and tea tree. Below are a few natural recipes to try.

Note: Pure essential oils are very potent, and should always be diluted before being applied directly to your pets’ coat or skin.

Homemade Flea Collar

One effective way to ward off fleas is to by placing the solution in your pet’s collar. If you can’t add it in the collar, you can put it on a bandanna and tie it around your pet’s neck. So for this solution, you will need the following:

5 drops lavender essential oil

5 drops peppermint essential oil

1-3 tbsp. distilled water

Clean collar or bandanna

How-To: Combine the essential oil and water in a glass dish. Dip a paint brush into the solution and thoroughly cover the collar or bandanna with the solution. This solution is good for 7 days so you only need to add drops once a week.

Homemade Flea Spray

This all-natural flea spray will not just effectively keep the fleas away but also give a beautiful finish to your pet’s coat. All you need is the followin

1 cup white distilled vinegar

1-quart water

10 drops of lavender oil

Spray bottle

How-To: Add all the ingredients in a glass bowl and mix thoroughly. Transfer the solution to a spray bottle and mist onto your dog’s coat. Be careful not to spray it on their face, particularly the eyes, nose, and ears. You can also dampen a cloth with the solution and use it to wipe on your dog’s fur. You can also spray this solution onto your pet’s bedding.

All-Natural Essential Oil Shampoo

You can also mix essential oils in your pet’s shampoo so you also get rid of fleas when they take a bath. All you need is the following:

Tea Tree Essential Oil

Lemon Essential oil

Regular Pet Shampoo

How-To: Just add roughly 3-5 drops of essential oil per tablespoon of shampoo used. Mix thoroughly before bathing your pet.