Dropping my eldest off at his first day of preschool was surprisingly traumatic for me. I didn't know a person could cry that uncontrollably over an event that didn't involve someone dying.

Leading up to this dreaded day, I was more preoccupied with making sure he was prepared than to worry about myself.

School supplies? Check. Dinosaur backpack with matching lunch bag? Check. New clothes and shoes? Check.

My plan was to drop him off and continue on with my day. Business as usual, right?

After I walked him up to the doors, he ran right in and never looked back. It didn't even phase him. Me? That's when the waterworks started. I couldn’t make it back to my car fast enough.

In a stereotypical fashion, I was that mom drowning herself in tears while driving off. I pity anyone who witnessed my dramatic display of absurdity. I’m pretty sure me and the crosswalk guard locked eyes, but most likely pretended not to see me in hopes of sparing me the embarrassment.

Would he feel like I abandoned him? Would he be overwhelmed with the new situation? Would he know how to ask the teacher for something? Would he make friends?

It turns out I was the one who felt abandoned. I was the one who was overwhelmed with the new situation. I was the one who needed to figure out how to communicate with the teacher, school and everyone else who was responsible for taking care of my precious child all day. I was the one that obviously needed to make some friends.

The situation described might leave you thinking he is my only child. Although that would somewhat rationalize my extreme emotional reaction, it is not the case. I also have a two-year-old who would still keep me very busy all day.

There really isn’t an excuse for my ridiculous spectacle and irrational behavior. Maybe it’s because first time moments like this with your first child always seem to cut deeper. Maybe it’s the pregnancy hormones. I think I’ll blame it on that. I’m never too proud to play that card.

Regardless of how I felt, life would go on.

Upon enrolling my son in preschool, I knew it was necessary for him. It would provide him with an academically-rich environment, in addition to encouraging socialization along with behavioral and emotional development.

The decision to enroll your little one in preschool is unique to each family just as your situation is. Along with the known benefits of preparing children for kindergarten, the vital knowledge and skills acquired within these years help to build a foundation for continued learning.

Putting aside parental preference of whether or not preschool is right for your family or even the homeschool versus school system debate, my son's enrollment was necessary and crucial for him. Suffering from a language and cognitive delay, preschool is necessary. Speech therapy is necessary. An environment with structure and specialized attention is necessary. Additional help and exposure to a learning atmosphere is necessary.

With all this in mind, I still found it difficult to drop off my child for six hours a day in a completely new environment and situation. In addition to a change in routine and schedule, my son would have to feel comfortable turning to this unfamiliar person for all his needs and wants and I would have to become comfortable to entrust someone new to take care of him all day.

After a mere few weeks, an amazing transformation was more than evident. My son was already showing tremendous growth. I noticed such a vast improvement in his vocabulary and behavior. He was identifying new colors, shapes and numbers to which he hadn’t known prior to enrollment. He was singing songs, he had never been previously exposed to and always excited to tell me stories about the fun he had at school that day – in the most extreme detail.

Seeing the positive change in my son in such a small amount of time solidified my decision to enroll him. I am assured it was the best decision for him.

I’m not advocating pro-preschool and its necessity amongst our tiniest population. There are many conflicting notions and everyone definitely has their opinion. My decision was made based on our family situation and how crucial it was for my son. The choice of whether or not to enroll your little one in preschool can be an extremely personal one. It’s not a ‘one size fits all’ philosophy.

Although many variables are considered when making this choice - affordability and financial obligation, work commitments - arguably the most important is your child’s readiness.

You’re the parent and know your child best, including his or her limitations. Maybe your child isn’t ready to participate in a daily, structured program in a group setting with other children. Maybe he or she doesn’t have the physical stamina for the busy regimen associated with school. If they still require a nap and the schedule doesn’t incorporate a rest time, that can pose a problem. Maybe there are some serious separation issues that need to be worked on. Maybe he or she isn’t potty-trained which many preschool require.