Navy Hospital Staffers Removed After Sharing Disturbing Photos Of Newborns

Two staffers at a Florida Navy hospital face disciplinary action after disturbing videos and photos surfaced showing them forcing a newborn to dance and referring to babies as “mini Satans.”

The crude content recently posted to social media led to the staffers’ removal at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, which in a statement on Monday said the two junior enlisted corpsmen “will be handled by the legal system and military justice.”

“It’s outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated,” the hospital said, without identifying the corpsmen by name.

The infants’ parents have been made aware, the hospital said.

One video posted to Snapchat shows a woman holding up a newborn and forcing it to dance to rap music like a puppet, First Coast News reported. Another photo shows a hand flipping off a newborn with the caption: “How I currently feel about these mini Satans.”

A woman, who said she obtained the content through a former classmate of one the hospital workers, shared it on Facebook, expressing her hope “that these childish girls get reprimanded and lose their jobs.”

Attorney Sean Cronin, who has filed medical malpractice lawsuits against the Naval hospital in the past, told News 4 Jax that he was left “utterly shocked” by the content.

“I’ve never seen anything that is so blatant and malicious,” Cronin told the local TV station. “To me this looks like abuse. We have corpsmen who are inappropriately handling children, and they appear to be doing it in a malicious fashion.”