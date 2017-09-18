Nayriah Teshali's Journey As An Aspiring Actress

Born June 8th, 1992 in Seattle Washington and raised in Los Angeles, Nayriah Teshali Bosley began her dancing career at the age of 6. She began modeling at the age of 18 and acting at the age of 24. Over the course of her eighteen years in dance, she trained in Ballet, Pointe, Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, Modern and Hip-hop to name a few. Nayriah is an American model as well as aspiring actress.

Kofi: What has been the most fun experience you’ve had as an up and coming actress?

Nayriah: The most fun experience I have had as an up and coming actress would be the networking part of it. I can't tell you how many times I have met someone either in one of my acting classes or on set and kept in touch with them which led to bigger opportunities.

Kofi: What was it like working with Kendrick Lamar?

Nayriah: Working with Kendrick was such a blessing. I have never met an artist more humble, grounded and welcoming in my life than him. He made it a pleasure to work on set with him.

Kofi: The Swang video by Rae Sremmurd has over 300 million views on Youtube. Have a lot of your friends been able to recognize you?

Nayriah: I know! Haha, yes they have. People I haven't spoken to in over 8 years have contacted me letting me know they saw me. I still get screenshots of me in the golf cart sent to me from friends and family and this video came out all the way back in February.

Kofi: What roles do you believe you would be best suited for on television?

Nayriah: I really see myself as a drama actress. I want to play characters that are nothing like myself. From homeless, to an abused wife, to an assassin. I can see tons of character roles out there for myself. The range is endless. I'm super excited to work up to it.

Kofi: Black-ish has become one of the most popular shows on television. Did you get a chance to meet any of the main actors?

Nayriah: Yes I did. I got a chance to meet Anthony Anderson and Laurence Fishburne. They are amazing people. Literally being in Fishburne’s presence was an honor and every time we would end our scene he would thank me. I really look up to the two of them and I've watched their work growing up.

Kofi: Have you ever been afraid of being just “one of many” up and coming actresses in Los Angeles? What is your day to day schedule like and how have you been getting new opportunities?

Nayriah: Honestly, no. I am not afraid of being one of many. I work really hard and have the drive and ambition to stay in the game for as long as it takes. When you're in love with something, there is nothing that can get in your way of making it your everything or doing your best at it. I am in love with actin and playing make believe is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I have 2 different acting classes a week 3 times a week. I audition at least 3 times a week and I rehearse commercially and theatrically everyday of my life. On top of all of that I workout and dance everyday and I work 3 jobs. I memorize a new script every other day for muscle memory and I get new opportunities by networking hardcore.

Kofi: Who inspires you the most in your field?

Nayriah: Viola Davis, Meryl Streep and Angelina Jolie.

Kofi: What motivates you the most to be successful?