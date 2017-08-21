It’s that time of the week again! When Nazis and Nazi sympathizers ruin anything and everything. So pull up a chair and try to get cozy because you will definitely feel uncomfortable about what they did today...

As we’ve seen, the tragic events that unfolded in Charlottesville weren’t enough to shake Neo-Nazis and White supremacists out of their hate-filled, fragile white masculinity. And neither was their sad failed attempt to rally in Boston this weekend. So what else could they possibly ruin? THE F*CKING ECLIPSE.

As I sat in my apartment this afternoon, getting work done and of course, charging my crystals, I decided to live stream today’s highly anticipated eclipse from National Geographic’s YouTube channel. I calmly awaited totality to hit in several states, glancing up every so often to check the screen, and enjoy the celestial goodness that is a solar eclipse.

But the good energy radiating from the sky and my screen was completely disrupted when I took a closer look at the “live chat” feature to the right of the viewing. Take a look at what some of these Nazis (and Nazi lovers) had to say during one of the most precious astronomical moments of our time...

“I got 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 Niggers in my cotton field”

OK thanks for letting us know, Feditox Gamingar! I hope the good people of YouTube and National Geographic come after your “free speech” sentiments soon!

PURE POETRY! (Kidding, obviously).

Oh and these gems that floated around at a lightening speed of every 5-10 seconds. Yes, people. There are really THAT many Nazi enthusiasts that were sitting at home waiting for their turn to throw up one of these:

Good to know what your political stance is, “kz”.

And this complicated attempt at hate:

Nice try, Hedge Hoge.

Although I could only snag a few screenshots of what these insecure individuals were posting, I did manage to report at least 20 of these account holders in less than 15 minutes. Jeezlaweez.

Suffice to say, we’ve still got a lot of work to do. While the recent protest in Boston was an absolutely incredible show of solidarity and standing up for the social good, it looks like White supremacy and Nazism will continue to exist everywhere. Including the National Geographic YouTube channel. SMDH.

So do us all a favor, CALL IT OUT when you see it. CALL IT WHAT IT IS, and please, don’t guise this behavior under any kind of “free speech”, because these folks are doing more than just expressing their “opinions” - they are expressing hate and white supremacy.

