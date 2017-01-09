An NBA player and his wife are asking the world for prayers after welcoming their baby daughter five months early.

On Jan. 7, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith and his wife Jewel shared their family’s difficult news in a video on Twitter.

“We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days,” Jewel said. “We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early.”

The mom said they named their daughter Dakota, and at 5 days old, she weighs just one pound.

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it ― that’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys,” Jewel added. “Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

The Smiths have two older daughters, Demi and Peyton. They excitedly announced Jewel’s pregnancy on Twitter in October.

Sending love to the J.R., Jewel and all the other families with preemies fighting for their lives in the NICU.