NBA Players Migrating West

After seeing the Cavs and Warriors meet for the third straight time in the NBA Finals, and both teams had a respectively easy ride to the finals; many players felt some type of way and got motivated by their dominance. LeBron James, who has been on two “Super Teams”, is denying his Cavs team as a super team. “I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team,” James said that night at Oracle Arena. Unlike James, many other players around the league have seen his team as such. NBA Organization is following the Warriors and the Cavs footsteps. The theme of this NBA off-season is the building of super teams.

As super teams are looking to be formed, one pattern that has seem to be coming up a lot as you look at the NBA headlines is the line of NBA all-stars heading from the east to the west. So far we got Jimmy Butler being traded to the young Timberwolves team, Chris Paul heading to the Houston Rockets, Oklahoma City coming out the blue and snagging Paul George, and now four-time All-Star Paul Millsap joining the increasingly fun Denver Nuggets. A fourth of last season’s Eastern Conference All-Star roster has gone west this off-season. The East will hold only eight of the league’s top 30 players, and the West would eclipse the previous high-water mark of 21 top-30 players while the recent move of Gordon Hayward to the Celtics is the lone all-star from the West that has headed out east to form his own big three with Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford. Free agents and players like Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and Otto Porter who are all on the move this summer; the west can only get stronger than they are.