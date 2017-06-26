NCAT Internship Spotlight: Delaney Vandergrift

Delaney Vandergrift is a junior Political Science student at North Carolina A&T. Vandergrift, a proactive and revolutionary voice on campus, is interning this summer with Kimberle Crenshaw’s organization at the African-American Policy Forum in Atlanta, Ga.

This organization’s foremost focus is on the intersection of Black women/femmes/girls and policy. This is seen as a dream come true realm of activism for Vandergrift.

“I’m a black woman committed to social justice and I wholeheartedly believe in the power of organizing but sometimes I get lost in that world. I forget about the importance of watching and researching policies that directly affect us,” she said. “Sometimes organizers can become reactionary and in my analysis, that is not how we’ll win.”

Vandergrift hopes that this internship will not only help her to get closer to the goal of reaching political change for black and brown women and girls, but also help gain connections with activist like herself.

“My dream is to be apart of the liberation of all black people, but specifically black women and girls. This internship can help me gain steps towards reaching that goal,” she said. “There are times when I think I want to be a politician and if I do decide to go that route, working with the Kimberle Crenshaw and the entire African-American Policy Forum will help me become well versed in policy which is essential. Having access to some of my favorite feminists and womanists is a dream come true and I’m learning more and more every day.”

Through it all, Vandergrift is not only a hard-pressed supporter and educator of HBCUs, but believes these institutions need to be held accountable for all their actions.

“In my experience, HCBU’s affirm some black people and our experiences but not all of them. Needless to say, HBCUs are needed but only if our administration, faculty and students are committed to telling the truth. We need to acknowledge and fight hard to affirm all Black experiences. We also need to help uplift the communities surrounding our privileged institutions,” she said. “The current respectability politics at HBCU’s are doing students a disservice. Like I mentioned above, these institutions are needed but only if we are able to push past respectability politics and step into our much needed revolutionary roles in this current political climate.”