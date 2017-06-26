Denver Lark

News Intern at FOX5 News (DC)

Denver Regine Lark is a sophomore Journalism and Mass Communication student with a concentration in Multimedia Journalism. She is interning with FOX5 News in D.C. this summer as a news intern.

In addition to being a journalism student, Lark is an active participant in her department as a member of Aggie News and View, the North Carolina A&T Register and the National Association of Black Journalist.

Lark received her internship through the Emma Bowen Foundation, an organization founded in 1989 to help diversify the media industry.

She desires to be an entertainment reporter and believes through her internship she will gain a better understanding of how to not only report news in front and behind the camera, but network in her intended field.

Lark credits A&T for her success so far in growing her brand. Since beginning her studies at A&T, she has gained a better understanding that being a minority in her field should not stop her from reaching her goals.

“A&T has helped me understand that as a black journalist I must work harder than others and always be on top of my game. This means not slacking in any way and going above and beyond always,” she said.

Lark was one of a handful of freshmen to receive an internship offer at the end of her first year. She was adamant on gaining some form of experience during her summer break.

In response to helping incoming freshmen on gaining an internship, Lark said, “Always be outspoken and volunteer for anything that will afford you the opportunity to learn.”

Through her tenure so far as a solidified Crosby Kid, Lark has learned many lessons on how to stand out in a field that many desire to be in.