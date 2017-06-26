NCAT Internship Spotlight: Gimere Tooles

Branding and Marketing Intern for At&T

Gimere Tooles is junior Public Relations student with a minor in Marketing who is interning with the Global Marketing Division of AT&T in Dallas, TX this summer.

Tooles shows his leadership and commitment to expanding his brand through the school’s chapters of the National Association of Black Journalist and Public Relations Student Society of America.

As a branding & marketing intern for AT&T, Tooles is learning how to create and develop methodical branding strategies for advertisements as well as collect data on the positive and negative impacts the AT&T brand has had over the years.

Aside from the PR experience Tooles will receive this summer, he aspires to extend and practice his own version of professionalism.

“When I say practicing professional, I simply mean improving my time management, developing more efficient organization skills and even learning to adapt to an environment that I’ve never been exposed to,” he said.

Tooles believes that AT&T can help him learn how to expand his brand even more as well as equip him with new skills in his intended field that he can take back to A&T and share with his peers.

He credits A&T with helping him grow as a budding young black professional. During the previous school year, he was given many opportunities to attend professional development seminars and internship forums geared to assisting college students with obtaining summer fellowships as well as full-time jobs post-undergrad.

“I would say that the two most essential pieces of advice that I received from these opportunities were to always over-perform and take initiative. No matter if I’m the minority in the work space or not, I should always have the mindset to be so great that I can not be denied from any opportunity,” Tooled said.

Tooles believes that finding your purpose is the first step to getting the position you desire.