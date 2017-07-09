NCAT Internship Spotlight: Justice Oliver

Institutional Financial Service Intern at TIAA in Charlotte NC

Justice Oliver is a senior Business Management student at North Carolina A&T. Throughout her college career, Oliver has been an active member on-campus. She has shown tremendous leadership in clubs like Artistic Chaos and Queen City Aggies. For the upcoming school year, Oliver has been selected as the senior class treasure and 1 of 11 A&T students selected for the NC HBCU Governor’s Internship Program.

Oliver, a graduating senior, is still trying to decide on what field within her business career she aspires to work in. Her aspirations range between being a CEO to working in Human Resources. Even though Oliver has yet to nail where she hopes to end up a year from now, she has learned that maybe that is the best ideology to have when beginning your career.

“I personally have yet to find a passion for anything just yet. Being so close to graduation and still so unsure has left me uneasy on multiple occasions. I have learned to accept that sometimes that’s ok. I am nowhere near the end of my career. This is only the beginning,” Oliver said.

Oliver hopes that her current internship will help her nail down her desired career choices while helping her grow her professional network.

“This internship will help me figure out exactly where I want to be. I already know what I’m not interested in and because business is so broad, me not knowing exactly what I want to do will narrow down the options for me,” she said. “I love learning and even if I am granted an opportunity that I know nothing about I will be able to use the information and apply it elsewhere to build my career.”

Oliver credits A&T for growing her as a young Black female professional. She believes many of the opportunities she has been given thus far is because of the training she has been awarded during her college years.

“A&T has prepared me personally with so many opportunities that others may not have been granted. Being able to attend career fairs with hundreds of companies looking for the best students to hire for internships, co-ops, and full time positions has been a blessing,’ Oliver said. “It was because of the career fair, that I was able to gain an internship for 10 weeks with a fortune 100 company. I was 1 of 4 students chosen from A&T. This has been one of the best opportunities presented to me so far.”

As she comes to the end of her college career, Oliver is excited, yet nervous on what the college graduate life will be like. She hopes to inspire incoming college students with various lessons she has learned throughout her tenure.