NCAT Internship Spotlight: Kourtney Smith

Diversity Talent Strategy Acquisition Intern for Wells Fargo

Kourtney Smith a junior Journalism and Mass Communication student with a concentration in Public Relations at North Carolina A&T. She is a leader in multiple organizations on campus including the Student Government Association, Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and the Honors Program.

Smith a highly ambitious and innovative young woman, was also inducted as a Spring 2017 initiate of the Alpha Phi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated.

As an intern for Wells Fargo, Smith has found and begun to reach her desired career goals. As a member of the diversity, inclusion and talent strategy team, she has learned different aspects of diversity and how to recruit unique individuals for these jobs. Smith is also actively growing her career network by developing relationships with many top Wells Fargo executives.

She credits her unquestionably strong professional presence to A&T’s immaculate courses, workshops and career fairs. It is because of this current preparation, that Smith believes she will always thrive in predominantly white work spaces.

“A&T has prepared me for the industry that I am in simply by teaching me how to navigate through the professional world. From the moment I walked on campus, I have been taught about being professional and having a professional presence,” Smith said.

Yet, as companies begin to diversify, she refuses to make her race an issue. She believes regardless of who you are, if you’re present, work hard and conduct a professional presence, you will always get the job.

Smith is a firm supporter in the power of historically black colleges. She not only believes that HBCUs give minority students chances that predominately white institutions might forgo, but holds a high regard for the great education and bright future one can have.

She highlights the phenomenal support system from all levels of administrations on campus. Yet, she believes on the topic on racial diversity, HBCU’s still hold a candle like no other.

“HBCU campuses have a lot of diversity that is unseen. This allows us to thrive in diverse environments like the workplace,” Smith said.

Since beginning her journey at A&T, Smith has grown, developed and blossomed like no other. She considers her HBCU and the experience she has had so far to be some of the best moments of her life.