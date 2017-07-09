NCAT Internship Spotlight: Moriah Partee

Public Relations and Marketing Intern for the Children’s Hospital of Michigan

Moriah Partee, a senior Journalism and Mass Communications student with a concentration in Public Relations, shows exemplary student leadership on campus through her involvement in organizations such as the Public Relations Student Society of America, the National Association of Black Journalist and the Ayantee yearbook.

This summer, Partee is interning with the Children’s Hospital in Detroit. She believes that this internship and the connections she is currently making, will help her reach closer to her goals of working as a sports PR agent.

“All of Detroit’s professional athletics teams collaborate with hospitals in the city throughout the year. The PR/Marketing departments between both entities is really close. It is because of this, that I feel that I am on the right track to pursuing my goal,” Partee said.

Partee credits much her professional growth to attending A&T. She has found not only a comfortable setting to rise and grow in, but a home, unlike her previous institution.

“Before, I attend A&T, I was a student at a predominately white school. So, having that experience made it easier to work at my internship site this summer,” she said. “Being highly involved on-campus has allowed me to communicate with all types people. I am beyond comfortable working in a diverse setting.”

As she reaches closer to the end of her college career, Partee has changed and adapted to many different scenarios. This has only further her progression of become a strong Black female professional.

Partee believes that one can never accomplish their goals if they idly let opportunities go by. She inspires people to make a conscious effort in accomplishing their dreams.