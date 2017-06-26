NCAT Internship Spotlight: Sage Wallace-Williams

Editorial Intern for Penguin Random House

Saunicia “Sage” Wallace-Williams is a senior Journalism and Mass Communication (JOMC) student with a concentration in Multimedia Journalism. In addition to being a JOMC student, Wallace-Williams is also a Political Science and English double minor.

She is interning this summer with the publishing company, Penguin Random House in New York City.

Wallace-Williams is an ambitious and active leader on the campus of North Carolina A&T. Not only is she the 2017-2018 chapter president of the Zeta Alpha Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, but a reporter for the on-campus student produced news show, Aggie News and Views as well as a resident assistant for A&T’s housing.

Even though Wallace-Williams is nearing the end of her college career, she still aspires to explore every career option that is related to her major. She refuses to put limitations on herself and wants and desires to experience everything life has to offer. If anything, she finds that her internship has given her a clearer understanding of the various options she has.

“Currently, my career goals are all over the place. I find it stressful, but the type of stress that is comforting yet somewhat troublesome. If I want to be successful, I must be open to anything. Who knows. I might one day want to be a head anchor for a broadcasting company, or a print reporter for Vice News; or even a top copy editor for a book company,” Wallace-Williams said.

Wallace-Williams credits A&T for preparing students about racial competition and discrimination within the job market. She believes that companies trying to bring more diversity to different industries bring more pressure to live up to the ideology of being ‘twice as better.’

“ I would say A&T has been helpful in making it clearer that being a minority in the journalism field isn’t easy. Some professors have kept it genuine and factual with me,” she said. “ Being a black professional, or to really put some stress on me, being a black professional woman is not a cake walk. In addition to my name (what it is and how it is spelled), my physical appearance (not a typical “TV” body) and my essence (beliefs, personality, etc.) could potentially be problematic to “mainstream” America. However, regardless, I want to make sure I’m bringing my people up while I’m moving up. I am a huge advocate for black and brown social mobility. It’s all a lot to deal with as a young black professional.”

Wallace-Williams credits North-Carolina A&T in helping her thrive and grow within her own blackness. She believes this why HBCUs are still important in our society. They allow students to grow within themselves in multiple ways.

“My HBCU has further exposed me to the diverse array of black people and our beauty. I thank my HBCU not only for professional growth, but increasing my self-worth and self-love. I owe North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University a lot,” Wallace-Williams said.

As an eccentric and unique individual, Wallace-Williams has never shunned from the spotlight. She embraces all her trademarks because she believes that being unequivocally yourself is always worth the fight.