NCAT Internship Spotlight: Tylik McMillian

Tylik McMillian is a junior Political Science student at North Carolina A&T. He is an active member of the school community as a leader in organizations such as the Student Government Association, New Student Programs and Housing & Residency Life. Yet, his greatest achievement so far is holding an internship position with Terry McAulifee, the governor of Virginia, this summer.

This internship will help McMillian reach closer to his dream of working in the political landscape by helping him bring changes in policy to his community.

“One day, I want to be the youngest person to ever run for state office in Virginia,” McMillian said. “I want to be able to use this experience to give myself insight on how state governments operate behind the scenes. Eventually, I will become a senator. Hopefully, for Virginia in particular. I want to bring about positive change in the lives of many Americans. I want to be able to give opportunities and hope to many people so they can pass it on to others as well.

Besides applying to intern with McAulifee this summer, McMillian tried to gain spot with the North Carolina US House of Representatives. He didn’t gain a spot on the team, but believes his current internship provides him more opportunities with networking since he wants to begin his career in state government.

“I believe the one (internship) I have puts me on a bigger spectrum in the Commonwealth I wish to serve in the near future. It's best for me to get that first hand experience now,” he said.

Unlike many young adults, McMillian has known since an early age what he has wanted to be. Growing up, he was heavily involved in campaigns and surrounded by seasonal politicians often. It was because of this that McMillian not only started to foster an idea of what was wrong in society, but how he could revamp policies and gear them towards his generation; millennials.

“I believe If you look at the world the same, you'll never have different results. So, I use my youngness to my advantage in politics. I want to help bring innovation and a influence in policy from a newer generational lens,” McMillian said.

Activism has played a large part of McMillian’s life far. It has shaped into the young ambitious black man you see today and continues to lead him down a path of future success in politics.