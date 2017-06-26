Sales Intern for Kellogg

Courtney Kimble is a senior Sports Science & Fitness Management student with a concentration in Business Management. She is interning with Kellogg this summer.

Kimble shows her leadership on campus through her active participation in organization like the Student Government Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, Queen City Aggies, Ladies of Excellence and Phi Epsilon Kappa Honor Society.

As a sales intern for Kellogg, Kimble has been receiving hands-on, real life business training and experience.Throughout the summer, she will be learning how to broaden her understanding of Kellogg’s objectives, environment, techniques and strategies. This will help the business maximize its sales and extended its profits.

Kimble hopes that this internship will get her closer to her intended career goal of working for a sports association.

“What I have learned this summer will advance my skills of being a great asset to the National Basketball Association which is where I aspire to be working as a member of their content team,” said Kimble.

Kimble credits A&T for teaching her about professionalism in preparation for the work force.

“A&T did not prepare me to look at the workforce by color. It prepared me to know just as much information as the next man. Do I know that because I am black my opportunities could be limited? Yes. Yet, regardless of that, A&T has taught me to how to think not what to think and with that I am able to enter a new racially diverse industry,” Kimble said.

Kimble hopes to inspire others with her internship. She has a three-step guide on how to be successful in any industry.

Firstly, she believes one should be proactive with their time.

“If your manager does not have any work for you to do, make work for yourself,” she said. “Utilize that time to sit down with the executives in your office, set short term goals, or research what your summer assignment are so you can have a good understanding going forward.”

Secondly, she supports taking the time to learn and adapt to your new environment.

“As an intern, you are not expected to know everything, so ask questions,” she said. “Your manager’s will be more than willing to make sure that all of your questions are answered. Don't be afraid to speak up and make suggestions. Overall, you should constantly be making a great impression in your office.”

Lastly, Kimble believes networking is the key to any successful career.