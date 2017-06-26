Growth and Retention Marketing Intern for Pandora Music

Erin Cagler is a senior Journalism and Mass Communication student with a concentration in Public Relations at North Carolina A&T. She is interning this summer with Pandora Music in Oakland, Calif. Cagler is an active member of multiple organizations on campus including the Student University Activities Board, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated and as a Peer Facilitator for the on-campus student health center. This internship will not only help Cagler get her foot in the door to the music industry, but will open her mind to multiple genres of music and exposes her to various artists including her favorites.

“My ultimate goal is to become an A&R executive for a major record label. I also want to open my own PR and Marketing entertainment firm. Pandora’s marketing department has shown me so far how to leverage my platform to create content that will be reached and retained by millions,” Cagler said.

Cagler is a well-known singer on campus. She has been produced and featured by local artists in the Greensboro area. During her junior year of high school, she discovered her musical passion while having a conversation with a friend about the Great Gatsby soundtrack.

“I started rambling on about the original artists, who produced it and how I believed the soundtrack helped the movie. For so long until that moment, I just knew I was going to go to culinary school. But after hearing myself talk so passionately about the movie soundtrack, I just knew this was something I wanted to spend my time thinking about for the rest of my life,” Cagler said.

Cagler credits much of her personal growth to attending A&T. She believes that A&T has taught her to not only take the initiative to work twice as hard, but to expanded her mind on where she stands as a black woman in tech.

“I learned quickly that although I attend a historically black college, the world is not an HBCU. So I take small nuggets of wisdom from my peers and faculty members at A&T and I apply them in real work situations. I realized that I don’t have to change who I am in order to be excellent. That’s the best form of preparation to work in any field, corporate America or tech,” Cagler said.

Cagler believes that if one is persistent and consistent, then they can achieve all the goals they have set for themselves.