Need Fitness Inspiration? Check Out 5 of the Fittest (and Hottest) Women on Twitter

As summer approaches many of us get really jacked up to workout. After all we will be hitting the beach soon and we want to look good. But as summer wears on, our motivation wanes and we need some serious #fitspo!

Just like you do when you want to know about the hottest workouts and fitness gear, look to the women of Twitter for some serious motivation.

While we’re taking fitness inspiration, product suggestions, and more from some of the amazing fitness experts/influencers on Twitter, let’s admit something else: Some of these women are absolutely smoking hot!

The fittest women on Twitter are also some of the most successful social media influencers and celebrities in the world. With millions and millions of followers, they are amassing fame and fortune at an impressive rate.

These are women of serious accomplishment. As we appreciate all of that, we can also take a moment to also appreciate that we’re talking about some of the most stunning women in the world, as well.

Everyone’s entitled to their opinion, so here we go with our list of the 5 fittest women on Twitter. If you’re looking for some gorgeous faces, flawless bodies, and engaging social media posts to follow, here are the profiles to check out.

1. Kayla Itsines (@Kayla_Itsines)

At only 25 years of age, Kayla Itsines has become one of the most successful fitness celebrities in the world. Forbes recently listed her as one of the most influential fitness stars in the world, and she has already earned a reputation for selling out entire stadiums in an hour or less.

She made seventeen million dollars last year, and it isn’t hard to see why. Beyond her compelling personality, Kayla is also in fantastic shape. She isn’t afraid to show that off, and we’re certainly grateful!

2. Jen Selter (@JenSelter)

Another young entry on the list, Jen Selter is even younger than Kayla at 23. On the cusp of launching her own line of workout gear, Jen is one of the most social media savvy women out there. She manages several successful social media accounts, including several related to her own brand.

As she offers fitness inspiration, strategies, and encouragement, she stresses the importance of being happy with your body. Her message is focused on having a body that makes you happy. We’re certainly pretty happy with hers, which offers lovely, fit curves. She also has some of the most strikingly beautiful eyes you’re ever going to see.

3. Emily Skye (@MissEmilySkye)

It's going to be a while until I look like this again! 😝 pic.twitter.com/HNJTVmXxHW — Emily Skye (@missemilyskye) June 11, 2017

With that vibrant smile, not to mention those endlessly fit, impressive legs, it isn’t hard to understand why we would want to include the brilliant Miss Skye on a list of the fittest/hottest women on Twitter. Beyond the amazing body, this Gold Coast social media celebrity boasts a successful online workout program, an app, and much more.

Her brand already covers a ton of products and mediums, and it doesn’t seem like she’s going to slow down anytime soon. She even has an upcoming sneaker collaboration with Reebok, which should give you an idea of just how powerful sites like Twitter and Instagram are these days. From humble blog beginnings less than a decade ago, Emily has become a familiar face across the globe. It’s a face we certainly never tire of seeing!

4. Michelle Lewin (@Michelle_Lewin)

Ready to rumble: voy para Mexico pic.twitter.com/E9HFW6rwh4 — Michelle Lewin (@Michelle_Lewin) June 5, 2017

The cover photo currently on Michelle Lewin’s Twitter page is, quite frankly, breathtaking. This is a woman who could easily grace the cover of just about any fitness or fashion magazine you can possibly (and maybe a few others!).

A native of Miami Beach, Michelle is also one of the most powerful social media influencers currently out there. Companies, individuals, and brands scramble to get involved with her. Given that she generates around 10 grand PER INSTAGRAM POST (WOW!), it certainly makes sense that people and companies want to work with her.

It doesn’t hurt that Michelle also has an incredible body, with a powerhouse fitness regime that is designed, amongst other things, to keep that body looking extraordinary. Her supplements and workout equipment continue to be massive sellers across the globe.

5. Cassey Ho (@Blogilates)

I have a soft body. So what? This is what I think: https://t.co/lMUIMvU0ir pic.twitter.com/BMa16I8yvR — ❤ Cassey Ho ❤ (@blogilates) June 3, 2017

Cassey has a beautiful, constantly smiling face. She almost makes it look easy, but a quick look at her accomplishments will tell you that she works like no one else at being successful. She is also stunningly photogenic in every possible way.

Her face, body, and energy generate enthusiasm wherever she goes, which is backed by a personality which charms as much as it inspires. Cassey began initially by sharing videos of her Pilates routines for her students. They became so popular among her students and others, she launched a YouTube channel in 2009.

Her channel exploded in popularity, leading to books, DVDs, workout gear, and more. Her face is just about everywhere these days, if you follow the top fitness experts on Twitter. You won’t hear us complaining about that, or about the incredibly fit dancer’s body Cassey maintains, anytime soon!

