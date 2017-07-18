Need To Get More Traction With Your Customers?

Want to accelerate your venture?
Get customer traction.
Want to accelerate customer traction?
Establish ROI Early.
Watch this inspiring 1 minute 12 seconds video and learn more:
If you prefer to read instead of watching a video, read this interview:
We also had Rafi as a guest at our roundtable. Here is the video of that session:
Come talk to me to brainstorm, strategize, tackle roadblocks, weigh your options.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS