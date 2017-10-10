Neglecting the Many Human Hearts in Pain

...we’ve set aside our ministry to the human heart and replaced it with “getting people saved”...

Our epidemic of pain isn’t just physical

Religion is the foremost institution in our culture claiming a role in the historical battle between good and evil in the human soul. One could rightly say that this role represents the institution’s core competency, but if that’s the case, then religion has become useless and powerless in the Twenty-First Century. The evidence is overwhelming and even includes the suggestion that religion - especially Evangelical Christianity - has actually become causal in the corruption of the human heart.

Despite intense emotions in the wake of the Las Vegas terror event, attempts to turn the page ran once again into the seemingly endless debate over gun control. We skipped all the other possible leads in the story and went almost immediately to the NRA, its power over Congress, and, of course, the tried and true “Guns don’t kill people; people kill people.” When shit happens in the U.S. today, it seems we simply must find somebody to blame for it. It’s our way of processing every bad thing that happens. We think if we can pinpoint the blame, we can prevent a repeat at a later time, but all we usually do is just yell at each other for awhile, then put things back where they were until the next time. In this argument, there’ll always be a next time, for we Americans seem to really enjoy killing each other.

I’ve no desire to enter into the debate over guns, but I do think it might be useful to talk about one particular meme that I saw last week: “We have a heart problem, not a gun problem.” This concept is interesting, because it suggests that fixing the human heart problem might actually solve a whole host of problems beyond the need . to arm ourselves. This seems like a useful discussion to have, because it moves the narrative to one that includes the concept of evil, which was certainly a key element in the Las Vegas butchery. In this sense, our narrative includes all acts from the darker side of human nature. Do we have a heart problem? I think the answer is a loud “yes!”

The problem as we explore this is that we run smack dab into the reality that some of those who claim to have the solution to evil in the hearts of humankind - such as Evangelical Christians - have, in fact, become the problem itself. By increasingly trying to manage the world around us through political action and participation, the evils of prejudice, xenophobia, hypocrisy, and deception (of self and others) have been given free reign amongst us. Helping others has been replaced by helping ourselves. Trusting God has shifted to trusting ourselves. Let’s review just a few issues:

Opioid use has become epidemic. We’ve decided to view this as a criminal problem by giving law enforcement the point in a “war” against it. We’ve now forced people - mostly senior citizens - who need opioids into the same criminal bucket as those who merely want them. It’s not viewed as a health concern, a medical concern, or a spiritual concern, and everybody seems content with that. But honestly ask yourself this: why is this growing group of addicts reaching for opioids in the first place? Opioids are a special class of pain relievers, so we must assume that a great many of these people are in pain. Ah, but what kind of pain?

We’re seeing a rise in psychological problems like depression. Suicide among young people is rising rapidly. Unemployment statistics hide the truth of permanent unemployment, which leads to hopelessness and despair. We’re afraid beyond what we’ve ever been, because there is so much uncertainty in our world. Distrust of institutions and people is at an all-time high, and the great divide that separates the right from the left in America keeps widening with every day that passes. But the gap between the right and the left isn’t the only one getting wider. With an administration in Washington now that clearly represents the best interests of the rich, the gap between the haves and the have-nots is getting wider and wider, even though - and thanks, in part, to the church - the have-nots helped put Donald Trump into the White House in the first place.

These are staggeringly remarkable times we are in, and religion - or the lack thereof - is at the very core of everything. Yes, we have a heart problem in the U.S. today. Those unaffiliated with any faith represent the largest “religious” group in America as measured by Pew and it’s annual survey of religion in the United States. Young people who are fed up with what they view as hypocrisy are fleeing the pews and rejecting the faith of their parents. Up to 80% of Southern Baptists, for example, leave the church when they reach the age of 18. They want nothing to do with it. I see this in the recovery community everywhere. The church literally pushes people out the door and straight into rehab after a season of wandering, because the church views alcohol and drug abuse as sin. Again, the very people who hold what our culture has always viewed as the solution to problems of the human heart is actually at the forefront of pushing people to embrace the opposite. It is so sinister as to be unbelievable, but the evidence is, to say the least, significant.

Most of this heart problem has evolved in my lifetime. Vietnam had a lot to do with its origins, but the revival in its wake known as the Jesus Movement was soon corrupted by those who seized it and institutionalized it for their own gain. This gain included involvement with the Republican Party, and the rise of the televangelists moved it to the mainstream in Christian thinking. The brand was deconstructed and put back together as one of, by, and for the GOP. This is the essence of my book, The Gospel of Self: How Jesus Joined the GOP. During the 1980s, I played a role in things like developing point-of-view (right-wing propaganda) journalism, shifting the Christian lexicon (bless your heart) to the right, rallying Christians to political action, inspiring GOP politicos to embrace our issues and thereby our votes, and pursuing the wealthiest of Americas in order to pad our tax exempt bank accounts. In so doing, we helped to so confuse and confound the sheep that they freely gave of themselves in a sophisticated plan to improve the lives of the rich.

In so doing, we’ve set aside our ministry to the human heart and replaced it with “getting people saved” so as to walk a path to Heaven for ourselves by counting “salvations” as a sign of church or ministry health. Meanwhile, those neglected human hearts are multiplying. “Faith without works is dead,” wrote the Apostle James, a premise often dismissed by Evangelicals who insist only that “The just shall live by faith.” This is the theological issue on which the reformation was built, and for 500 years, we’ve argued its merits with the “faith-only” crowd coming out on top. That it does is yet another illustration of the corrupt human heart, for faith alone is easy, and we like easy. It takes nothing of a personal, sacrificial nature to claim a seat in the heavenly afterlife if the just shall live by faith alone. This is why evangelical churches are booming and mainline churches are fading. It’s the fruit of the Gospel of Self.

So we turn our backs on the suffering of those in real pain, and strain to find a reason to explain why we live in a time of escalating intolerance, violence, and the slaughter of innocents. We have no internal governor in our culture, and the church must humble itself, repent, and turn from its wicked ways before we usher in a new dark age in the name of trying to save everybody for a glorious pat-on-the-back.