LeVar Burton Reading 'Goodnight Moon' To Neil DeGrasse Tyson Is Just Awesome

Everyone loves having a good bedtime story read to them ― even astrophysicists like Neil deGrasse Tyson.
Back in May, Tyson admitted this to the world on Twitter.
It took a little time, but Tyson had his dream come true on Saturday during a panel at the New York Comic Con.
Although Tyson wasn’t able to stretch out in a real bed, he did have the pleasure of having the bedtime classic “Goodnight Moon” read to him by “Reading Rainbow” host Levar Burton.
Of course, ever the scientist, Tyson couldn’t help but ponder questions raised in the story.
“Levar? You think when the cow says ‘Moo,’ he’s really saying, ‘Mooon’?”
The complete video, which appears below, will make anyone feel snuggly.
