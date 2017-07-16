Neil deGrasse Tyson And Steve Harvey Have Beef Over Uranus

Uranus is the butt of a lot of jokes.

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson posted a snippet of him and “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey arguing over the ill-named planet Sunday. The tweet came ahead of the airing of the Tyson family’s appearance on the show. Apparently, the scientist couldn’t help but take a dig at the host’s pronunciation of a certain planet.

″Yup, @ IAmSteveHarvey blew a gasket after I told him pronouncing Uranus as “Your-Anus” was okay for 8-yr-olds, but not adults,” Tyson tweeted.

Yup, @IAmSteveHarvey blew a gasket after I told him pronouncing Uranus as “Your-Anus" was okay for 8-yr-olds, but not adults. pic.twitter.com/yeJX4aDvAz — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 16, 2017

Um, was there another way to say Uranus?

This might explain a joke Harvey, 60, made to Tyson, 58, in a clip released on July 7 in anticipation of the episode. He made the crack after a great round of Fast Money.

“You don’t get this Neil, your Uranus is gonna be a lot of trouble,” Harvey said.

If we’re being honest, both these men sound like they’re 8-year-old boys. But it definitely gave the internet a few solid chuckles.

Blew a gasket? More like an O-ring ;) — Heather Horton (@Heather_Horton) July 16, 2017

His reaction backstage pic.twitter.com/6mWO3gO7Ks — Michael Hernandez (@BroDameron) July 16, 2017

I always preferred "oh-rah-nus," but that's just me. And classics nerds. — James Phillips (@ohjimmyboy83) July 16, 2017

Although, with all his wisdom and knowledge, Tyson has yet to answer the biggest question of all: who is crazy enough to play him in a trivia game?