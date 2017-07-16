ENTERTAINMENT
07/16/2017 03:35 pm ET

Neil deGrasse Tyson And Steve Harvey Have Beef Over Uranus

How old are they again?

By Doha Madani

Uranus is the butt of a lot of jokes. 

Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson posted a snippet of him and “Celebrity Family Feud” host Steve Harvey arguing over the ill-named planet Sunday. The tweet came ahead of the airing of the Tyson family’s appearance on the show. Apparently, the scientist couldn’t help but take a dig at the host’s pronunciation of a certain planet. 

″Yup, @IAmSteveHarvey blew a gasket after I told him pronouncing Uranus as “Your-Anus” was okay for 8-yr-olds, but not adults,” Tyson tweeted.

Um, was there another way to say Uranus? 

This might explain a joke Harvey, 60, made to Tyson, 58, in a clip released on July 7 in anticipation of the episode. He made the crack after a great round of Fast Money.

“You don’t get this Neil, your Uranus is gonna be a lot of trouble,” Harvey said.

If we’re being honest, both these men sound like they’re 8-year-old boys. But it definitely gave the internet a few solid chuckles. 

Although, with all his wisdom and knowledge, Tyson has yet to answer the biggest question of all: who is crazy enough to play him in a trivia game? 

Watch the Tyson family annihilate former basketball icon Rick Fox and his family in Fast Money.  

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Game Show Fails 14
Suggest a correction
Doha Madani Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Steve Harvey Uranus
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Neil deGrasse Tyson And Steve Harvey Have Beef Over Uranus

CONVERSATIONS