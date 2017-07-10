Nelsan Ellis Cause Of Death Linked To Alcohol Withdrawal Complications

The family of Nelsan Ellis has released a statement offering more information about the actor’s sudden death.

Ellis, best known for playing the lovable short-order cook Lafayette on HBO’s “True Blood,” died due to “complications with heart failure,” his manager, Emily Gerson Saines, first confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday. He was just 39 years old.

On Monday, Saines shared a statement with THR from Ellis’ family, revealing that the actor struggled for years with alcohol and drug abuse, and suffered multiple health complications during his withdrawal from alcohol. They hope his story can possibly help others dealing with the same addictions.

“Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life,” the statement reads. “His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

Ellis, who also had roles in “The Butler,” “The Help” and “Veronica Mars,” died Saturday after four days at New York’s Woodhull Hospital, according to his family’s statement.

Fans and friends of the star offered an outpouring of love and support after news broke of his death over the weekend.

We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. He will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO. pic.twitter.com/jcOxLj5fxJ — HBO (@HBO) July 10, 2017

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

It was an utter privilege to work with the phenomenally talented and deeply kind soul .@OfficialNelsan I'm devastated by his untimely death. pic.twitter.com/If17csduHz — Anna Paquin (@AnnaPaquin) July 8, 2017

I would love if @HBO could air Lafayette's best episodes of #TrueBlood - Nelsan Ellis more than deserves that honor. — ReBecca Theodore (@FilmFatale_NYC) July 10, 2017

Remembering the inspiring life of Nelsan Ellis, @JuilliardSchool alum and 2004 Lincoln Center Martin E. Segal Awardee. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/uvlCIrnWQQ — Lincoln Center (@LincolnCenter) July 10, 2017