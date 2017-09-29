Nelson's smash 1990 debut "After the Rain" gets 180g vinyl treatment

Was it really 27 years ago?

Yes, it was, when a pair of platinum pop rock princes began their twin-assault on the airwaves and MTV alike.

NELSON's debut album, After the Rain, was released on Geffen's DGC label on June 26, 1990. Within just three months, its first single, "(Can't Live Without Your) Love & Affection," went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 on September 29, 1990. That was one of four separate hit singles to emerge from the record, with the title track hitting #6, "More Than Ever" peaking at #14 and "Only time Will Tell" hitting #28. The album went on to achieve double-platinum status from the RIAA, selling more than three million copies in the U.S. and another two million overseas.

After the Rain is now being re-released on 180g vinyl and has been remastered by Grammy-winning engineer Evren Goknar (Tom Petty, Red Hot Chili Peppers) at Capitol's famed Hollywood recording studios. The album will be available at the band's website (T/K), and at retail stores as a limited-edition collector's item on veteran promo exec Joe Reagoso's audiophile vinyl reissue label, Friday Music. The impressive package includes expanded liner notes and the Nelsons' comments on each track, and the first 1000 pre-orders will also receive an autographed NELSON photo.

The original After the Rain album was the result of the Nelsons putting in almost two years of work on recording demos. Matthew Nelson explains that, "After years of failed collaborations and rejections by labels in LA and New York we aimed at re-focusing on songwriting and targeting A&R legend John Kalodner and Geffen Records to help. Kalodner put us through two years of writing and demos, but still didn't sign us. Five years after the untimely death of our father, Ricky Nelson, we were at the end of our rope. Living out of our car and down to our last $16 in a joint savings account." As Matthew recalls, "Our managers didn't want us to do it, but we just walked into Kalodner's office and played him the song [Love and Affection]. Kalodner responded by saying, 'THAT is what I have been waiting for. That you two have the nerve to do what ever it takes to get the top - even if it means overriding your team, including me, to get there.'"

Gunna Nelson shared with me, "I remember sitting in front of The Bigs at Cherokee Studios in LA listening to our AFTER THE RAIN album for the first time. The fruition of a dream- something we'd been working on since we were six years old. Throughout all of years slugging it out in the LA clubs since we were twelve... all we ever wanted to do was write and record a debut record that would make the world stop and take notice. And as I sat there at Cherokee, I felt like we'd accomplished it... and history proved that to be the case after millions of copies were sold of it.

But honestly, as excited as I was when I first heard it played back at the studio, i was disappointed when I first heard it on CD. Where was that awesome sound I heard slamming me in the soul at Cherokee? What had they done to my sonic vision? Where was the thundering bass? The screaming lead guitars? The soaring vocals? They'd dumbed it down big time when it went to to CD.

But when I heard this new 180 gram vinyl release, I was right back in front of that Trident A Range at Cherokee. It sounds HUGE. And I am absolutely thrilled and honored that some would find our debut record important enough to warrant such a wonderful remaster and re-release in its purest form. This record reminds me that dreams do come true is if you have a vision and work hard enough to make that vision materialize. And this second chance to get it right reminds me that if you have faith, good things happen... sometimes even twice."