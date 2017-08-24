Nepal: Saving Patriarchy With Festival!

By Mona Sherpa, Women Rights Activist

Women’s movement in Nepal has been successful in ushering manifold progressive change in Nepal. The Constitution has introduced several progressive laws, which has pedestaled women's rights and debunked the myths of the patriarchal society. We have celebrated citizenship in the name of women, representation of women in the political structure, and leadership in the social, economic and public sphere. A review of the legal provisions proves that we are very progressive compared to other South Asian Countries. The credit for these changes goes to the women's movement, and the visionary women activists – who understand that the glass ceiling of patriarchal thoughts can be broken, with a combined effort, and continued advocacy. But Teej (Women fast for the long life of their husbands)– the festival which fundamentally puts women in a subordinated position, defames our achievements, and the irony is that the visionary leaders along with several organisations considered to be working for the rights of women and gender equality, who we celebrate and are grateful of, are also the ones who promote the festival – which is nothing but a justification to continue practices that re-establishes the patriarchal norms. Patriarchy and its harmful stereotypical practices, that has been fought for so long with untiring struggles.

Frustration grips me, as my social media feed is covered with photos of women celebrating Teej, the constant mention of Teej parties, and the series of sales – which promotes the materialistic society and also hint of how the market has taken advantage of such practices to promote its business. If it was the one who is less concerned about the issue, I could still take it but as a women rights activist, I can't help but wonder if women activists have failed to question and inquire the fundamental reason of Teej celebration. Teej condones misogynist thoughts, fundamentally establishing the idea that women are subservient, dependent, impure servants, dependent and liable to serve the man (the husband) and the whole idea of Teej and its various practices are driven by it. Attempts to justify Teej showing changes in the trend of Teej celebration are there as well. A critical review of the festival from a gender lens echoes a tussle between dynamics and power equation. Ask yourself, if this festival is about women empowerment, and does this materialize by staying hungry for the longevity of the husband? Are happiness and married life bliss guaranteed by living in an obligation of such religious mindset where women’s existence is all dependent on their husbands or to be husbands? Are we trying to prove it right? Do we lack different platforms, for women to sing the song of empowerment or to collectively come together to celebrate our struggle so far, thus rely on the one which is established on the false view of women’s subservience? Is our liability only towards our husbands? The irony, many progressive individuals and activists working for the rights of women battle these views in speeches but have silently embraced it by supporting it. In the course of acceptance, have we forgotten the agendas of equality, empowerment, freedom, and rights as promised in Universal Declaration of Human Rights and further emphasized through the Convention on the eliminate all forms of discrimination against women (CEDAW). The very continuation and promotion of the festival prove that we are promoting – regressive, patriarchal and sexist thoughts.

I acknowledge the sentimental value attached to culture and traditions, but can’t women’s movement create other celebration and space? Do we need to encourage Teej festival to remind ourselves of our worth? The promotion of the festival by prominent women activists and different agencies working for the rights of women, prove that they serve as constant reminder that women are born to serve the patriarchal system. If women activists are fine with the idea of women as a secondary class as established by this sort of festival, why are we so against Chaupadi, why should we stand for equal and fair wage and why advocate for the equal rights to live the free and dignified life? Why not celebrate Chaupadi as well, taking the privilege of the patriarchal practice as it gives women to rest for a week long time from the everyday obligated household chores. Or accept child marriage as girls will get their husband, with whom they can be dependent, sooner in their lives and be in peace with any sort of violence (structural or physical) as it is just coming from the ones who are the pillars of their lives. Need for a critical discourse on what women empowerment should be like, and what it means to live a dignified life is much needed here.

Hindu religious books like 'Puran' and 'Smritiganthra' have assigned different social roles to women. Inducing the fear of hell, and the mention of placement in heaven if we sincerely follow the rules further institutionalizes these patriarchal rules. These mentions have confined women into its conformities and turned men into a powerful being in the society establishing the public and private dichotomy for men and women respectively in space, roles, and responsibilities i.e. labor. This thought has been religiously and politically crafted in the Nepali society, just as in the other part of the globe. It is not easy to break and has become the mindset, culture, habit, norms, and identity through the process of genderization. In the early days, women used to gather or visit the maternal house during Teej and share their stories of pain and joy, as there was no form of modern day communication or transport. But today we are privileged with mobile phones and transport. There is no difficulty in gathering for any purpose with the use of modern day facilities. In recent times, it has been observed that the partnership of capitalism and patriarchy has governed various cultural opportunities including Teej. Women give in to the trend of celebrating the festival with these commodities, thus benefiting the major objective of the market. Not being much aware of its colonial instinct. I sense that there's a lack of debate around 'informed choice'. Aren’t we informed of the fundamental wrongs of Teej against women’s equal position, rights, freedom, equality, and dignity in its heart? Don’t we see it smirking at us when we become its agent to endorse the patriarchal hidden message of women’s subservience? The celebration is nothing near to freedom, but it is an infringement of struggle for women’s emancipation.

Promulgation of progressive laws for women alone is not enough. What is important is the reminder that women's movement needs to reflect its values, understand the struggle, and discard sentiments that reinforce inequality and exploitation of women. Women activists need to champion this, and also understand the quest of empowerment, equality, and dignity can never materialize if we act as 'gatekeepers' of misogynist, regressive, capitalist patriarchal values and culture. We should look for transformed alternative spaces to build our agency, to share our pain and rejoice our successes. The songs of our struggle and achievement will receive greater value if we can create new spaces for women in public domain, which is not regarded as women’s space rather than confining ourselves into the only spaces which are religiously provided with fundamentally wrong ideas and against the politics of women’s movement.