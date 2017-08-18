NetEase's Terminator 2: Judgment Day Delay Testing

Chen Juan

(Yicai Global) Aug. 18 -- Chinese internet company NetEase Inc. [NASDAQ:NTES] has announced a delay in testing its new mobile game Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day is a mobile fantasy apocalypse shooting game and is licensed by the holder of the rights to the genuine edition of the film Terminator 2 released in 1991. Players turn into killer cyborgs or become heroes saving mankind.

The game was set for testing at 11.00 am on Aug. 17, NetEase’s statement said. However, since the app for OS still awaits audit, the development team has been forced to delay testing, and the specific time when it will resume is undetermined.