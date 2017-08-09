Netflix Atypical Review

Atypical is the story of a young man called Sam who is on a quest to find a girlfriend, have sex, and become more indipendent as a person. These are goals that are shared between most males in their early adulthood and teen years, only for Sam it’s a bit different as he is on the Autism Spectrum.

My YouTube Channel is dedicated to help raise awareness of Autism in a fun and upbeat way, for people on the spectrum and people who are Neurotypical to enjoy and learn about the #Autism Spectrum. Netflix asked if I would be interested in watching the entire season one before launch to review it for my fans. So I agreed and here is my honest review.