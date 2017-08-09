Daniel M. Jones, Contributor I'm Dan, a YouTuber deciphering my world with Aspergers Syndrome.

Netflix Atypical Review

08/09/2017 11:43 am ET

Atypical is the story of a young man called Sam who is on a quest to find a girlfriend, have sex, and become more indipendent as a person. These are goals that are shared between most males in their early adulthood and teen years, only for Sam it’s a bit different as he is on the Autism Spectrum.

My YouTube Channel is dedicated to help raise awareness of Autism in a fun and upbeat way, for people on the spectrum and people who are Neurotypical to enjoy and learn about the #Autism Spectrum. Netflix asked if I would be interested in watching the entire season one before launch to review it for my fans. So I agreed and here is my honest review.

If you would like to check out my YouTube Channel you can go to http://www.youtube.com/theaspieworld

FOLLOW ME: @TheAspieWorld

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Netflix Atypical Review

CONVERSATIONS