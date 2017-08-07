Netflix Buys Comics Company Behind 'Kingsman' And 'Kick-Ass'

This is a major milestone.

Netflix made its first major acquisition on Monday with its purchase of comic book company Millarworld. While it may not be as recognizable as competitors Marvel and DC, Millarworld was behind 2014′s action flick “Kingsman: The Secret Service.”

Some of Netflix’s biggest original successes, such as “Jessica Jones” and “Daredevil,” have been based on comic books. Now the streaming service plans to develop Millarworld comic stories into films, series and kids’ shows, according to Variety.

Millarworld’s founder, the writer Mark Millar, expressed excitement over the deal on his company’s blog.

“Over the years, Millarworld has amassed twenty different franchises working with the world’s greatest artists and now Millarworld has been bought by the hottest, most exciting entertainment company on the planet,” Millar wrote. “To say this is the best thing that ever happened in our professional lives would be an understatement. ”

Dreams were how we got started. pic.twitter.com/5w2DOVykji — Netflix US (@netflix) August 7, 2017

Netflix, however, won’t be able to get its hands on Millarworld’s biggest hits to date. The details of the acquisition are still under wraps, but Millar wrote on his blog that “Kingsman” and “Kick-Ass” are part of “unique Hollywood deals elsewhere and aren’t a part of this particular acquisition.”

The streaming company hopes to save by owning, rather than licensing, content, the cost of which is contributing to its growing debt. Netflix has $8 billion budgeted in 2017 for content purposes alone, according to Variety.