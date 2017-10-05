Netflix Cancels Events For Violent Show 'The Punisher' After Vegas Shooting

Netflix has pulled out of upcoming promotional events planned for its new Marvel series “The Punisher” in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting that left 58 victims dead and almost 500 injured.

“The Punisher” is based on the Marvel comic book series by the same name about a vigilante who violently avenges the murder of his family. Netflix was set to screen the first two episodes of the series Saturday in Paris during an event dubbed “Nuit Noire,” or “Black Night,” at the historical Cirque d’Hiver, where the oldest circus is held, according to Variety. This was planned to coincide with a New York Comic-Con simulcast.

However, Netflix and Marvel “decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ to go ahead with the Paris Nuit Noire event and to participate in New York Comic-Con.”

On Wednesday, the companies announced the show would not be involved in New York Comic-Con.

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas,” Netflix and Marvel said in a joint statement, reported by Deadline. “After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ to participate in New York Comic-Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”