Netflix Cancels 'Girlboss' After One Season

After not-so-great reviews and fan critique, Netflix has decided to cancel “Girlboss” ― the show “loosely” based on the life of Nasty Gal founder and #Girlboss writer Sophia Amoruso. The series ran for one 13-episode season.

According to Variety, Amoruso took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share the news, writing:

So that Netflix series about my life got canceled. While I’m proud of the work we did, I’m looking forward to controlling my narrative from here on out. It was a good show, and I was privileged to work with incredible talent, but living my life as a caricature was hard even if only for two months. Yes, I can be difficult. No, I’m not a dick. No, someone named Shane never cheated on me. It will be nice to someday tell the story of what’s happened in the last few years. Ppl read the headline, not the correction, I’ve learned.

Once she posted the statement, many assumed she was “throwing shade” at the show for misrepresenting her life and personality. Amoruso headed to Instagram again to silence the haters.

“Jesus Christ. I absolutely loved the show and am so sad it’s over. I am grateful for it all,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “But how a website can conflate ‘throwing shade’ with saying that a woman is excited to own her narrative after bankruptcy headlines, false lawsuits, and a dramatized series is created (which I will repeat: I loved and am proud of) is bonkers. I’m sorry if I hurt anyone. Being me usually means hurting someone at any given time. Maybe I am a dick after all.”

Thank you @charlizeafrica for choosing to play and produce flawed female characters. Proud to be one. A post shared by sophia amoruso (@sophiaamoruso) on Apr 18, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Amoruso’s fashion retailer Nasty Gal filed for bankruptcy last year just as the show was gearing up to be released. It debuted on Netflix on April 21, but seemingly failed to secure a committed following. “Girlboss” received a 32 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, as sites like The New York Times and The Guardian said the on-screen Sophia (Britt Robertson) “isn’t particularly interesting” and is “a walking selfie, whining about having to work for a living.”

“Pitch Perfect” screenwriter Kay Cannon served as executive producer and showrunner of the series, with Charlize Theron also executive producing alongside Laverne McKinnon, Beth Kono, Christian Ditter and Amoruso.