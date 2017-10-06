Netflix, Hot 97 personalities celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Olympians in NYC

Embracing and inspiring the next generation of junior tennis players, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) New York Junior Tennis League (NYJTL) and Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning Center will host a fun-filled afternoon of activities for kids this weekend.

Making it easier for youth (ages 5 to 18 years old) and their parents to learn about tennis and get into the game, the Net Generation Day experience, scheduled to take place in the Bronx, aims to promote American tennis under the unified youth brand campaign, Net Generation.

“We are absolutely thrilled to bring tennis to the great borough of the Bronx,” said the USTA’s CEO and President, Katrina Adams.

“The Bronx represents an outstanding mix of cultures and ethnicities, and has the largest Hispanic population in the entire city. This event is a great opportunity for our organization to reach youth and families, especially as we recognize and celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.”

“What better way to engage with the community than to be a part of it at Cary Leeds' state of the art facility,” said Adams, who also chairs the USTA’s Board of Directors.

Free to the public, the Net Generation experience will include a mini-obstacle course, skills and drills stations, hitting backboards and video game console stations. Information about local Net Generation tennis programs will be offered alongside food, fitness and fun.

“I'm so excited to be a part of this event! I think it's so important to expose kids to all different types of sports,” said Stylz, one third of EBRO In The Morning.

Named by XBOX 360 as one of the Top 50 Latino Movers and Shakers, Stylz said “People can be intimidated by tennis, thinking it's too expensive or it's not something their kids would want to do. Giving them the opportunity to try and learn how fun it can be is a must, especially for kids in the Bronx who might not be able to get opportunities like this.”

According to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the “Boogie Down” Bronx has the second smallest population out of the five boroughs with 1.4 million residents (nearly 17% of New York City's residents), yet it has experienced the fastest population growth, between 2004 and 2014 (9.2%).

If the Bronx were its own city, it would be the 8th largest in the United States by population. Of all Bronx residents, more than half (nearly 54% in 2011) are Hispanic, Latino or of Spanish origin.

“A great part of our mission is to make sure that tennis looks like America, and we can only accomplish that unless we reach out to all backgrounds and demographics,” said D.A. Abrams, the USTA’s Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer.

“Saturday's Net Generation Day is evident of the USTA's commitment to reaching more multicultural youth and families,” Abrams said.

As Americans observe National Hispanic Heritage Month, noted by Adams, the USTA is commemorating and celebrating the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America as well.

With a longstanding commitment to encouraging healthy and active lifestyles among all children, the USTA has proudly introduced hundreds of thousands of kids to the sport over the past decade. Seeking to do its part to improve on trends reported by the Physical Activity Council in its annual study tracking sports, fitness, and recreation participation in the US — over the last five years, racquet sports steadily increased 3% on average, largely driven in part by the success of an interactive and fun group tennis experience, Cardio Tennis — the NYJTL is leading a collaborative charge to make tennis more accessible.

“Multiple teams within the organization collaborated on this effort,” said Abrams, referring to the USTA’s Marketing, Community Tennis and Diversity & Inclusion departments and the event’s presenting partners including 107.5 WBLS-FM and USTA Eastern Section.

“With so many local programs around the country, we want to do our part in highlighting that the sport is more accessible within the grassroots communities than they may know,” Abrams said.

Showcasing the excitement of the sport and participation opportunities, the NYJTL’s flagship home and state-of-the-art facility — the $26.5 million Cary Leeds Center — will by on display, naturally. Setting new standards and collaborating with a cross-section of programs, efforts like Net Generation Day are uniting the tennis industry by sharing the same mission: to get more kids playing tennis.

“The work that the USTA is putting in is just tremendous with Net Generation, and NYJTL wants to do everything possible to support the new face of tennis, as we believe that life skills introduced through tennis and healthy living are the catalyst to long term achievement,” said George Guimaraes, President and CEO of NYJTL.

Overseeing the nation’s largest youth tennis and education non-profit which reaches 75,000 K-12 youth annually, Guimaraes and NYJTL Executive Director of Tennis, Liezel Huber, are developing the character of youth through tennis and education, preparing them for a lifetime of success.

“Today’s Net Generation event is a celebration of tennis and the positive impact it has on children’s lives and a community,” said Huber, a two-time US Open doubles champion and Olympian.

“Tennis has opened up so many doors for my family and I, and that is why I am so passionate about giving back to this community and enabling kids to grow with the game,” said Huber, a US citizen by way of South Africa.

Designed to provide a positive and welcoming environment for all youth players by focusing on play, building character and championing individual challenges, Net Generation’s attributes revolve around: Empowerment, Unity and Play, emphasizing learning through play and building character on and off the court.

“I am looking forward to this event putting more racquets in the hands of kids who might not otherwise have a chance to experience our sport and bringing families together to play our great game,” said Adams.