Sorry, But Marvel and 'Star Wars' Films Are Leaving Netflix

Disney is going (Han) solo.

The company’s CEO Bob Iger has announced that Marvel and “Star Wars” movies will be included as offerings on Disney’s new streaming service.

According to Variety, this news means titles from Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm will eventually move from Netflix to the new service, which is set to launch in late 2019.

When Disney first announced it was rolling out its own direct-to-consumer streaming service last month, it caused all kinds of commotion.

At the time, it was unclear whether this meant that Disney was removing all its movies from Netflix or simply ending its distribution deal for new movies in 2019. Also, the fate of Marvel and “Star Wars” movies was undecided.

Well, now we know — at some point in the future, there will be no more Disney films on Netflix. The company will also apparently produce “four or five” original movies for the new service.

What does this mean for you?