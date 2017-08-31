Best Shows To Watch On Netflix Right Now

Netflix has become that friend who just won’t stop proposing outlandish new ideas. You definitely love a thing or two they come up with, but at a certain point, it’s simply way too much to process.

The company is spending $6 billion on original content in 2017. So the over 100 million people across the world who subscribe to the service have an inevitable paralysis of choice ― and not every show is going to be a hit. Honestly, most are kind of mediocre. But the service has a record of putting out at least a few gems every year, all of which will hopefully end up in the ever-changing list below.

For the weekend of Aug. 25, Streamline is recommending “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” in the top spot for Netflix. The show is a sequel to the original 2011 movie and subsequent mini series, but the charmingly ridiculous humor of the comedy needs little context. The newest series on the list are “Narcos” and “Marvel’s The Defenders.” Although the latter is apparently very popular on the service, it comes in a few spots down on the list due to overwhelmingly middling critical reviews.

Ji Sub Jeong / HP

Note: This list only includes shows that are in-season or aired their final episodes less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.

#1. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later Season 2 Finale: Aug. 4, 2017

Plot: Adult children relive summer camp.



Pro: Since the underlying joke is to just be as ridiculous as possible, you'll probably still find this "Wet Hot American Summer" funny even if you haven't seen the previous installments.



Con: Ridiculous humor isn't for everyone. Netflix #2. Narcos Season 3 Finale: Sept. 1, 2017

Plot: Drug cartel struggles for supremacy.



Pro: Exceptional acting and an action-focused story make this an easy watch.



Con: Some may take issue with the way the show glorifies the villains it portrays. Netflix #3. Ozark Season 1 Finale: July 21, 2017

Plot: Crime family rebuilds in Missouri.



Pro: This drama about a nice-seeming crime family seems to be the sleeper hit of the summer.



Con: Critics were initially pretty negative about this show, with some claiming its anti-hero male lead is derivative. Netflix #4. The Defenders Season 1 Finale: Aug. 18, 2017

Plot: Cynical superheroes fight and fight.



Pro: This supergroup of superheroes is superpopular, so you can probably find fellow fans who will want to talk about it.



Con: Critics were pretty unanimous in deeming this show mediocre, especially compared to the standalone "Jessica Jones" series. Netflix #5. Master of None Season 2 Finale: May 12, 2017

Plot: A well-fed man ponders life.



Pro: Possibly the best show Netflix will release this year. How could anyone dislike Aziz Ansari?



Con: The extremely expensive apartments and meals featured in the show might make you a bit envious. Netflix #6. Dear White People Season 1 Finale: April 28, 2017

Plot: College kids wrestle with racism.



Pro: A very well-done expansion of the original movie of the same name. Seems to be increasingly relevant with every passing month.



Con: The first episode is probably the shakiest one, which may make it hard to get into the rest of the series. Netflix #7. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Finale: May 19, 2017

Plot: City life after a cult.



Pro: Like many stories Tina Fey has overseen in the past, this finds a way to balance a constant stream of jokes with compelling storylines.



Con: The show lost a bit of steam by the third season. Netflix #8. GLOW Season 1 Finale: June 23, 2017

Plot: A female wrestling league begins.



Pro: Star Alison Brie has long been great, and this show about wrestling and relationships is genuinely fun.



Con: The emotional narratives can feel forced at times, but that's also par for the course when making a show about wrestling. Netflix

And here are a dozen other recommended shows currently on the service: